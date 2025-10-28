GKL Leasing acquires Total Motion Vehicle Management

URA Ventures, trading as GKL Leasing has acquired Total Motion Vehicle Management in full, including the Pink Car Leasing brand.

Total Motion will continue to be managed by the current management, including Claire Timms and Fraser Hill, ensuring that customer relationships are maintained.

The merger between GKL Leasing and Total Motion has been overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Initially Robert Sayers, the long-standing director of GKL Leasing, will serve as interim group managing director, supported by the board of directors.

GKL said that the merger will be in the form of a partnership between two successful family businesses, with both benefiting from the best practices of the other.

Both companies will continue to focus on customer relationships and improving their offer.