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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/global-vehicle-group-growth-plan-tackles-tech-and-flexibility/

Global Vehicle Group has announced a plan to grow across car and van leasing, fleet management, and salary sacrifice, through improved technology, along with the offer of additional flexibility for customers.

The growth plan was announced following regulatory approval of Palladian Investment Partners’ investment in the group.

Planned technological improvements include enhanced websites and digital customer journeys, and extended access to eFleet, Global’s vehicle management and driver support platform.

Global Vehicle Group said that customer requirements can change over time, and that it wants to be able to support this.

It will utilise specialist advice and account support to cater for the developing needs of its customers.

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Andrew Hurst, CEO at Global Vehicle Group, said: “We have built a group with substantial scale and expertise across the business vehicle market.

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“Each of our brands has strong customer relationships and specialist knowledge, and we see considerable opportunity to build on those foundations.

“Palladian’s backing gives us the support to invest for the long term. We want to help our businesses grow, develop our people and make it easier for customers to access the services they need across the group.