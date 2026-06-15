Gloucester residents are the most frustrated by potholes in the UK, while younger drivers are increasingly attempting DIY repairs as vehicle damage costs continue to rise.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/gloucester-tops-uk-pothole-frustration-rankings-as-drivers-face-rising-repair-costs/

New research from Leasing Options has identified Gloucester as the UK city with the highest level of frustration over potholes, despite not having the highest number of road defects.

The study found that three in five people have reported a pothole to their local authority, while almost half said they were dissatisfied with the response they received. Gloucester recorded the highest Pothole Anger Score at 60 out of 100, followed by Wrexham, Aberdeen, Brighton and Hove, and Birmingham.

The research suggests that frustration with road conditions is becoming increasingly significant for some residents. Liverpool topped the list of cities where people have considered moving home because of potholes, with 16% saying they had thought about relocating. Brighton and Hove and London followed at 15%, while Edinburgh, Newcastle and Aberystwyth also featured among the most affected locations.

Vehicle damage remains a key concern for motorists, with the research estimating that pothole-related repairs cost drivers an average of £458. Younger motorists appear particularly frustrated, with drivers aged between 18 and 24 significantly more likely than older generations to attempt repairing potholes themselves using materials such as gravel, sand and stones.

Leasing Options said the findings highlight both the financial impact of deteriorating road conditions and growing dissatisfaction with repair times across the country.

Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, said: “Though it may be tempting to fix a pothole independently, doing so can be unsafe and may even be unlawful if it interferes with public highways or creates further hazards. Potholes should always be reported to local authorities, who are equipped to handle repairs safely and in line with regulations.”