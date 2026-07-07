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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/gofor-provides-ev-salary-sacrifice-scheme-to-jotun/

Gofor has provided an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme to Jotun, a paint and coatings manufacturer.

A dedicated launch event was held at Jotun’s Scunthorpe headquarters, with vehicle demonstrations, employee consultations and guidance on switching to an EV.

Jotun has partnered with Gofor on fleet management since last year, with sustainability being a key element of the partnership.

It said that average fleet emissions have fallen to 13g of CO2 equivalent per vehicle, driven by strong EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) uptake among its company car drivers.

Gofor provided Jotun with access to its driver app, fleet management portal, licence checking services, as well as access to short and mid-term vehicle rental.

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Megan Wilkins, HR and payroll co-ordinator at Jotun, said: “Introducing salary sacrifice is an important next step in reducing our fleet emissions and making EVs accessible to more employees, not just company car drivers.

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“Working with Gofor has helped us significantly reduce our average fleet emissions to just 13g CO2e per vehicle and I’m pleased to say that most of our recent renewals have been electric.

“Gofor has delivered a genuinely personal service, helping our employees to understand their options and make informed decisions to select a car that works for their needs and aligns with Jotun’s sustainability goals.”