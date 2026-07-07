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Company Car Benefits & Tax

Gofor provides EV salary sacrifice scheme to Jotun

A dedicated launch event was held at Jotun's Scunthorpe headquarters, with vehicle demonstrations and employee consultations.

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Gofor has provided an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme to Jotun, a paint and coatings manufacturer.

A dedicated launch event was held at Jotun’s Scunthorpe headquarters, with vehicle demonstrations, employee consultations and guidance on switching to an EV.

Jotun has partnered with Gofor on fleet management since last year, with sustainability being a key element of the partnership.

It said that average fleet emissions have fallen to 13g of CO2 equivalent per vehicle, driven by strong EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) uptake among its company car drivers.

Gofor provided Jotun with access to its driver app, fleet management portal, licence checking services, as well as access to short and mid-term vehicle rental.

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Megan Wilkins, HR and payroll co-ordinator at Jotun, said: “Introducing salary sacrifice is an important next step in reducing our fleet emissions and making EVs accessible to more employees, not just company car drivers.

“Working with Gofor has helped us significantly reduce our average fleet emissions to just 13g CO2e per vehicle and I’m pleased to say that most of our recent renewals have been electric.

“Gofor has delivered a genuinely personal service, helping our employees to understand their options and make informed decisions to select a car that works for their needs and aligns with Jotun’s sustainability goals.”

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Paul Reeves, account manager at Gofor, said: “Salary sacrifice is a really effective way for a business to support fleet decarbonisation while providing a valuable employee benefit.

“It’s a tax-efficient way for non company car drivers to get into an electric car – ideal as the cost of living continues to rise.

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“We’re delighted to deepen our fleet management relationship with Jotun. We take real pride in providing our SME customers with a proactive, personal service and look forward to continuing to guide Jotun through their decarbonisation journey.”

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