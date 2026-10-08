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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/google-adds-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-maps/

Real-time petrol and diesel prices are included on Google Maps from today (Thursday 8th October).

Drivers can use Google Maps to search for a local forecourt to see nearby real-time prices for petrol and diesel displayed on the app.

The update was designed for drivers to access the cheapest fuel in their local area.

At a time when the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has been pushing up fuel prices for drivers, comparing prices can save households who own a car around £40 a year, according to the Government.

This marks the latest step in the Government’s work to tackle the affordability crisis, after the VAT cut to electricity bills.

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Minister for Energy Consumers, Polly Billington said: “Tackling the affordability crisis is our first responsibility and for so many families and businesses, petrol and diesel are essential goods, not luxuries.

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“Accessing the cheapest fuel should be simple, which is why it is a gamechanger for near real-time fuel prices to be shown on Google Maps for the first time in the UK, helping drivers to find the best deal and save money at the pump.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey said: “Getting the best price at the pump is now easier. This doesn’t fix everything; bills have gone up because of events in the Middle East.

“But we’re not powerless. And small changes like this, cutting tax on electricity bills and capping bus fares at £2 all help give families a bit of breathing space.”

The Fuel Finder scheme was created to help drivers get more competitive fuel prices following a recommendation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).