Google Gemini and Volvo demonstrate AI-powered contextual driving

The system was designed to allow Gemini to view and interpret the vehicle’s surroundings.

Volvo Cars and Google have outlined plans to develop a new generation of AI-powered, contextually aware driving experiences by combining Google Gemini technology with Volvo’s next-generation vehicle architecture.

The companies are demonstrating Google Gemini vehicle camera integration in the upcoming Volvo EX60 at the Google I/O conference on 19th and 20th May, in what they described as a world first.

The system was designed to allow Gemini, with driver permission, to view and interpret the vehicle’s surroundings in real time using the car’s cameras.

Volvo said the technology could support drivers by interpreting road signs, lane markings and landmarks, while also providing contextual information about nearby locations such as restaurants.

One example highlighted by the companies involved parking restrictions, with the system able to read and interpret parking signs to provide drivers with guidance on time limits, permit requirements and charging restrictions.

Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars, said: “The EX60 provides an ideal platform to explore the future of contextually aware driving experiences.

“Working closely with Google as a lead device partner allows us to help bring the latest advances in AI into the automotive environment faster and more collaboratively than ever before.”

The technology combines Gemini’s multimodal AI capabilities with the EX60’s neural processing engine and software-defined vehicle architecture.

The companies also announced that Volvo would be among the first manufacturers to introduce Google Maps’ new Immersive Navigation system.

The system uses a 3D visual interface featuring rendered buildings, tunnels and overpasses to provide more intuitive navigation guidance, particularly in complex urban environments.

The feature also aims to introduce more natural voice prompts using visible landmarks rather than relying solely on distance-based instructions.

Patrick Brady, vice president of Android for Cars at Google, said: “We’re excited to partner with Volvo Cars on helping build the next generation of driving experiences for the real world.

“In the future, Gemini will make your drive more helpful by allowing you to learn more about your surroundings while on the road. And with Immersive Navigation, we’re bringing Google Maps’ biggest update in over a decade to our drivers.”

Immersive Navigation will first be introduced in the Volvo EX60, EX90 and ES90.

The announcement forms part of Volvo Cars’ ongoing collaboration with Google around connected vehicle technology and in-car software development.