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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-confirms-regular-mandatory-eye-tests-for-drivers-over-70/

The Department for Transport has said that drivers over 70 will need to pass regular eye tests in order to keep their driving licence, according to reports from The Independent and The Express.

Under current regulations, older drivers are required to self-certify that their eyesight meets the legal standards for driving.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the results of the new mandatory tests will be shared with the DVLA, meaning that licences could be revoked.

In January, the Government launched its Road Safety Strategy, in which it announced a consultation to introduce mandatory eye tests for drivers over the age of 70.

The October edition of the Startline Used Car Tracker found that 87% of drivers support regular, compulsory eye tests for drivers over 70, while 31% said that drivers of all ages should be required to have regular eye tests.

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A Government source told the Daily Mail: “The fact is, there have been several arguably preventable fatalities on Britain’s roads caused by drivers with failing eyesight in recent years.

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“Beefed-up measures are long overdue – something which coroners and other public officials have long been calling for.”

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Reports suggest the Government’s new road safety strategy – set to be published in the autumn – will make eye tests every three years compulsory for drivers aged over 70.