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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-considers-tariffs-on-chinese-evs/

The Government is reportedly considering bringing in tariffs for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, following Andy Burnham’s meeting with German Chacellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

The aim of the tariffs are for the UK to better align itself with the EU, in order for it to be included in the EU’s Made in Europe legislation.

The Today Programme on BBC Radio 4 reported that the UK is considering tariffs of up to 40% on Chinese EVs.

On the show, Guy Pigounakis, commercial director of MG Motors, said: “It is worth making the point that tariffs effectively drive up the price for the consumer.

“[Tariffs] drive up inflation and potentially interest rates as a consequence.”

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He said that it is very difficult to see how the consumer would benefit from applying a tariff to the EVs they choose to buy.

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Pigounakis also noted that these tariffs are all speculation, and that MG is working on the assumption that there will be no tariffs introduced in the next few months.

When discussing the Made in Europe scheme, he said with the introduction of Chinese EVs to the UK market, it has allowed private consumers to have more access to electric mobility as the manufacturers have “priced them properly.”