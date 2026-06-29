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Government consults on £190m motorway EV charging grid upgrade scheme

The Government has launched a consultation on a new £190m scheme to tackle electricity network constraints at motorway service areas, aiming to accelerate the rollout of ultra-rapid EV charging across England by 2030.

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Blue electric vehicle connected to rapid charging point at motorway services.
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The Government has launched a consultation on plans to invest around £190m in upgrading electricity infrastructure at motorway service areas (MSAs) in England, targeting locations where high grid connection costs continue to hold back the rollout of electric vehicle charging.

The proposed Strategic Charging Infrastructure Scheme would fund electricity network upgrades at a select number of existing motorway service areas where commercial investment alone is not considered viable. Rather than subsidising chargepoint operators directly, the Government would strengthen electricity connections before making the additional network capacity available to industry at a subsidised commercial rate.

The Department for Transport said the scheme is intended to ensure affected motorway service areas have sufficient electricity capacity by 2030 to meet projected EV charging demand until at least 2035.

The Government said the investment would help create a visible charging network ahead of demand, giving motorists greater confidence to switch to electric vehicles and supporting the UK’s wider decarbonisation ambitions.

The consultation notes that domestic transport remained the UK’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, accounting for 30% of total emissions.

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While the EV charging market has developed rapidly in recent years, ministers said a minority of motorway service areas continue to face prohibitively expensive grid upgrade costs, preventing commercially viable investment in charging infrastructure.

The proposed scheme follows lessons learned from the previous Rapid Charging Fund pilot, which concluded without making any funding awards despite extensive engagement with industry.

The Government said changing market conditions, improvements in electricity regulation and greater deployment of battery energy storage systems have altered the landscape, allowing a more targeted intervention focused solely on electricity network capacity.

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Funding would only apply to existing motorway service areas in England and would exclude major A-road sites, where the Government believes greater competition and more flexible site locations have already supported significant growth in charging infrastructure.

According to the consultation, stretches of charging “cold spots” on England’s strategic A-road network have reduced by around 75% between January 2024 and October 2025.

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Site selection would focus on motorway service areas where projected electricity demand significantly exceeds existing grid capacity and where connection costs exceed commercially viable levels.

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An indicative budget of £190m has been allocated from the £400m announced in the 2025 Spending Review for EV charging infrastructure between 2026 and 2030.

Under the proposals, chargepoint operators or motorway service area operators would be able to access the additional electricity capacity through the normal grid connection process by paying a subsidised connection charge.

The Government intends to reserve the upgraded capacity for a fixed period before releasing any unused capacity to the wider market.

The consultation remains open until 28th July 2026 and seeks views on the proposed scheme design, site selection process, connection pricing and the duration that reserved electricity capacity should remain available to EV charging providers before being released for other uses.

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