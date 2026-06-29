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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-consults-on-190m-motorway-ev-charging-grid-upgrade-scheme/

The Government has launched a consultation on plans to invest around £190m in upgrading electricity infrastructure at motorway service areas (MSAs) in England, targeting locations where high grid connection costs continue to hold back the rollout of electric vehicle charging.

The proposed Strategic Charging Infrastructure Scheme would fund electricity network upgrades at a select number of existing motorway service areas where commercial investment alone is not considered viable. Rather than subsidising chargepoint operators directly, the Government would strengthen electricity connections before making the additional network capacity available to industry at a subsidised commercial rate.

The Department for Transport said the scheme is intended to ensure affected motorway service areas have sufficient electricity capacity by 2030 to meet projected EV charging demand until at least 2035.

The Government said the investment would help create a visible charging network ahead of demand, giving motorists greater confidence to switch to electric vehicles and supporting the UK’s wider decarbonisation ambitions.

The consultation notes that domestic transport remained the UK’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, accounting for 30% of total emissions.

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While the EV charging market has developed rapidly in recent years, ministers said a minority of motorway service areas continue to face prohibitively expensive grid upgrade costs, preventing commercially viable investment in charging infrastructure.

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The proposed scheme follows lessons learned from the previous Rapid Charging Fund pilot, which concluded without making any funding awards despite extensive engagement with industry.

The Government said changing market conditions, improvements in electricity regulation and greater deployment of battery energy storage systems have altered the landscape, allowing a more targeted intervention focused solely on electricity network capacity.