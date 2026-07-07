ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-consults-on-tougher-in-use-vehicle-emissions-rules/

The Department for Transport has opened a consultation on proposals to strengthen the law around emissions from road vehicles in use in Great Britain.

The proposals aim to ensure vehicles continue to meet the same legal emissions requirements that applied when they were built and first registered for use on the road.

The Government said stronger measures are needed because poorly maintained or modified emissions control systems can lead to higher nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions, affecting air quality and public health.

The consultation said there is currently a gap between the emissions standards required when a vehicle is newly built and registered, and the legal requirements that apply once it is being used on the road.

The DfT said there is no requirement to maintain the functioning of emissions control systems for Euro 5 or Euro 6 light-duty vehicles or Euro VI heavy-duty vehicles. It said this had contributed to vehicles being poorly maintained or modified in ways that increase emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposals, all road vehicles in use in Great Britain would have to maintain their emissions control systems so that emissions continue to meet the legal standards set when the vehicle was manufactured.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

The proposed changes would update regulation 61A of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986 and make use of existing sections of the Road Traffic Act 1988 covering use of non-compliant vehicles, alterations to vehicles and fitting or supply of unsuitable vehicle parts.

Depending on the circumstances, breaches could result in fines from £1,000 to an unlimited amount following successful prosecution in the magistrates’ court.