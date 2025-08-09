Government grant cuts £1,500 off new electric Nissan Micra and Ariya prices

Two of Nissan’s flagship electric vehicles, the all-new Nissan Micra and the Nissan Ariya, have been confirmed as qualifying for the UK Government’s recently launched Electric Car Grant.



The initiative, announced in July 2025, reduces the purchase price of eligible electric vehicles and aims to make sustainable mobility more accessible to UK drivers.

The sixth-generation Nissan Micra, now priced from £21,495 with the grant applied, offers a range of up to 260 miles (WLTP) and features Google Built-in alongside the NissanConnect Services app.



Available in Engage, Advanced and Evolve grades, the new Micra builds on a legacy of over six million units sold globally, representing a significant step in Nissan’s electrification strategy.

From 13th August, the multi award-winning Nissan Ariya will also be eligible for the £1,500 grant.



The Ariya, noted for its design, spacious interior and EV technology, is part of Nissan’s zero-emission line-up and will have revised pricing announced on the same date.

Later in the year, the British-built third-generation LEAF will join the range, with Nissan anticipating it will qualify for the highest-level £3,750 grant.



LEAF was the brand’s first electric model and the first mass-market EV available in the UK.



Its arrival, alongside other new models such as the Juke in 2026, will mark further progress in Nissan’s UK electrification plans.

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “With the grant confirmed today, we are thrilled to see Micra and Ariya becoming even better value for our customers.



“Micra will now start at a highly competitive £21,495 and will be available to order from next month. This will be joined by three new models including the third generation British-built LEAF later this year and the Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant.



“We can’t wait to see the reactions of UK customers as they get to experience these exciting fully electric new cars.”