Government Minister launches scale-up fund at Cenex Expo

The Minister of State at both the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and the Department for Business and Trade, Sarah Jones, opened Cenex Expo with a keynote address to provide long-term clarity to the automotive manufacturing sector.

Minister Jones shared with delegates the Government’s “vision for growth,” whilst acknowledging that “market conditions had been tough,” but the Government “hasn’t shied away from making the big calls, the big investments needed to shore up this sector over the short term.”

Minister Jones said: “Crucially, through our industrial strategy, we want to set you up for success over the long term too.

“Through DRIVE35, we are launching a new scale-up initiative to address the so-called valley of death between R&D and industrialisation.

“The initiative will fast-track new technologies, making our innovation capabilities a commercial reality.”

The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK’s (APC) scale-up fund- delivered in collaboration with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and Innovate UK- aims to enable the UK to enhance manufacturing competitiveness.

DRIVE35, the zero-emission funding programme, focuses on encouraging external investment to overcome the initial barriers faced by innovative companies.

It will use R&D innovation to improve the efficiency, productivity, and cost-competitiveness of manufacturing plants and their supply chains.

This competition focuses on producing physical samples, which can be used to validate a pilot production process.

Funded projects support the UK automotive industry by increasing confidence in large-scale manufacturing investments and building electrified supply chains.

Ian Constance, CEO of APC and Zenzic, said: “The launch of the groundbreaking scale-up fund is another vote of confidence for the UK automotive sector.

“The scale-up fund aims to bring forward innovation to address the challenges businesses face in getting their transformational technology to the market, and this commitment to innovation is exactly what the industry needs.

The APC is committed to sustaining and enhancing the UK’s long-term automotive capabilities and investments through knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation.

“Focusing on the following three key funding pillars/areas – Innovation, Scale-up, and Transformation.

Innovation is key to helping the UK increase the volume of vehicles made in the UK to over 1.3 million cars and commercial vehicles by 2035.

“The Scale-up fund will help manufacturers at a crucial point that will really make a difference.”