Government opens applications for self-driving taxi operations

The pilot scheme will include British self-driving technology firm Wayve.

The Government has opened applications for operators to run self-driving taxi operations, with the first journeys expected to take place later in 2026.

The pilot scheme will include British self-driving technology firm Wayve.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the scheme aims to improve road safety, due to human error being a factor in 88% of UK collisions.

The DfT said that safety will be central to the self-driving taxi pilot scheme, and that evidence will be gathered on how self-driving vehicles operate on real roads.

All services will be subject to “rigorous” approval checks, including strict safety assessments to ensure protection against cyber and security threats.

Local transport authorities will also have to provide consent for operators.

The Government is currently developing regulations for self-driving vehicles.

Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Self-driving vehicles represent a transformative opportunity for Britain, opening up independent travel for disabled people and older adults, whilst driving growth and creating high-skilled jobs across the UK.

“This pilot scheme brings that future closer, giving passengers the opportunity to experience self-driving travel first-hand while ensuring safety always comes first.”

Reaction:

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT):

“Today is a significant milestone in the safe and responsible rollout of automated vehicles on British roads.

“For the first time, legislation will allow operators to offer passenger-carrying commercial services – such as robotaxis – to the general public.

“Government’s decision to bring forward this legislation has positioned Britain as a leading European market for automated vehicles and a frontrunner in physical AI investment, development and deployment.

“Automated passenger services represent a market expected to be worth some £3.7 billion annually in Britain by 2040 whilst having the potential to widen society’s access to mobility and improve road safety.”

Sarah Gates, vice president of global affairs and assurance at Wayve:

“The UK has all the ingredients to become a global leader in the deployment of self-driving vehicles, and today’s launch of the Automated Passenger Services scheme marks an important milestone.

“Wayve has been developing its technology in the UK for nearly a decade, and we’re excited to bring our supervised passenger service to market here this year.

“Self-driving vehicles represent a generational opportunity to make road transport safer, more accessible and more convenient for millions of people.

“Beyond the societal benefits, this sector also has the potential to drive significant economic growth — revitalising the UK’s industrial base, creating high-skilled jobs, and strengthening the country’s position as a world-leading technology ecosystem.”

Ben Loewenstein, head of policy and Government affairs for the UK and Europe at Waymo:

“The UK is leading the way in enabling the safe deployment of pilot autonomous vehicle services.

“We hope to soon become part of London’s transport network and demonstrate the safety, accessibility, sustainability benefits of battery-electric autonomous vehicles through the government’s pilot scheme.

“We are working closely with the Department for Transport and Transport for London to ensure our operations align with their goals.

“Waymo is serving riders in eleven major metropolitan areas in the US, providing over 500,000 rides each week.

“We are excited to bring our world-leading, fully autonomous ride-hailing service to the UK, and help make transport in London safer and more accessible.”

Sarfraz Maredia, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber:

“This is an exciting and important step toward launching autonomous vehicles in the UK.

“London has long been a pioneering city for Uber, where we’ve launched some of our biggest innovations, and we can’t wait to give people in the capital the chance to experience autonomous rides this year.”