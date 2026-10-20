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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-outlines-plans-to-stop-unfair-car-parking-charges/

The Government has today (20th October 2026) outlined plans under which drivers will get more rights to challenge unfair private parking charges.

These rules include a guaranteed five minutes to decide whether to park and 10 minutes to leave once their session ends, and the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for issues they cannot control.

Under the Private Parking Code of Practice laid in Parliament, charges will be scrapped on appeal for honest mistakes, like stopping briefly to check directions, and for situations like a medical emergency, breakdown or broken ticket machine.

For smaller slip-ups, like forgetting a parking permit, entering the wrong vehicle’s registration or forgetting to confirm it in the machine when parking, drivers will face a maximum charge of £20 on appeal.

The Code also freezes the maximum parking charge at £100.

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Operators who do not comply risk losing access to DVLA data, meaning that even if they issue a charge, it will be far more difficult to identify the registered owner to pursue payment.

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In addition, second-hand car dealers who wind back odometers to disguise a vehicle’s true mileage will also face tougher action.

Known as car clocking, fraudulently selling a clocked car is already illegal, but adding it to the official list of banned practices will make it easier for enforcers to crack down, protecting buyers and backing honest businesses.