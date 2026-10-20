Government outlines plans to stop unfair car parking charges

These changes are the latest measures in the Prime Minister’s series of ‘everyday fixes’.
The Government also promised to consult as soon as possible next year on private parking debt recovery fees, including on whether to cut an existing £70 cap or scrap the fees altogether.
Data showed just under 17 million private parking charges were issued in the UK last year.
In 2025, the Government set out proposals to improve standards by consulting on an updated Private Parking Code of Practice.
Parliament will now have time to scrutinise the code, before Ministers press ahead to bring it into force as soon as possible.
This code brings in a fully independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board, and requires operators to share more information with Government.
Reactions:
Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP:
“The AFP welcomes any changes that provide a fairer and more transparent approach to parking fines, as this area of fleet operation is becoming more prevalent and costly to drivers and fleets.
“As well as reducing fines for drivers this could also reduce the administrative burden on fleets who have to process such penalty notices, which are on the increase.
“This is a small but important change that should help both drivers and fleet operators.”
Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC:
“This a step in the right direction to protect drivers from the poor practices of some private parking companies but not the leap we’ve been campaigning for for so long.
“We’ve long called for the banning of debt recovery fees being added on top of parking charge notices (PCNs) and a single independent appeals body to replace the two industry-run ones, but neither have been included which is disappointing.
“That said, the fact we finally have a code seven years on from the Private Parking Code of Practice Act becoming law is positive.
“Car park management companies will now have to conform to a new set rules or risk losing access to the DVLA’s database which they depend on to issue PCNs to drivers.
“This will hopefully prevent many drivers wrongly being issued tickets in the first place.
“There’s also a strong indication the code will be toughened as soon as next year to take in recent recommendations from the Competition and Markets Authority.
“While this isn’t quite the Christmas present we wanted for drivers, it should hopefully save many the stress of having to challenge unfair tickets.”
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA:
“After seven long years, drivers finally have something which could offer them better protections against the worst private parking operators.
“For too long, many private parking operators have aggressively attacked drivers to the point where many simply pay up if they receive a charge from one on the doorstep.
“While this is a good first step, there is still a huge amount of work to do, such as tackling the scourge of debt recovery fees.
“Ultimately, we need to stop charges being issued in the first place, especially where the driver has done nothing wrong.
“Until now, the balance has always felt in favour of the parking firms.
“We are hopeful that further measures can be added onto this foundation, offering better safeguards to drivers.
“Buying a car is a major purchase, so making it easier to crack down on those trying to deceive consumers is welcome.”