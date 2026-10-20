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Government outlines plans to stop unfair car parking charges

These rules include a guaranteed five minutes to decide whether to park and 10 minutes to leave once their session ends.

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The Government has today (20th October 2026) outlined plans under which drivers will get more rights to challenge unfair private parking charges.

These rules include a guaranteed five minutes to decide whether to park and 10 minutes to leave once their session ends, and the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for issues they cannot control. 

Under the Private Parking Code of Practice laid in Parliament, charges will be scrapped on appeal for honest mistakes, like stopping briefly to check directions, and for situations like a medical emergency, breakdown or broken ticket machine. 

For smaller slip-ups, like forgetting a parking permit, entering the wrong vehicle’s registration or forgetting to confirm it in the machine when parking, drivers will face a maximum charge of £20 on appeal. 

The Code also freezes the maximum parking charge at £100.

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Operators who do not comply risk losing access to DVLA data, meaning that even if they issue a charge, it will be far more difficult to identify the registered owner to pursue payment. 

In addition, second-hand car dealers who wind back odometers to disguise a vehicle’s true mileage will also face tougher action.

Known as car clocking, fraudulently selling a clocked car is already illegal, but adding it to the official list of banned practices will make it easier for enforcers to crack down, protecting buyers and backing honest businesses. 

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These changes are the latest measures in the Prime Minister’s series of ‘everyday fixes’.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said: “Being a few minutes late back to your car or typing one digit of your numberplate wrong shouldn’t end with a hefty fine landing on your doormat. 

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“These charges leave people feeling ripped off and out of pocket, so I’m putting a stop to them. 

“We are introducing clearer rules, longer grace periods and lower charges for genuine mistakes, while going after the deliberate scams that rip drivers off.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner said: ”Parking should be straightforward, not another everyday hassle.

“These changes mean drivers get a fairer deal, protected time to park and leave without fear of being unfairly charged, and confidence that private parking providers are held to a higher standard.  

“It’s yet another step forward in this government’s plan to take the stress out of everyday life and ease the pressure on people’s pockets.”

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Minister for Consumer Action Kate Dearden said: “Nobody works hard for their money just to be deceived by a dodgy trader, and this is exactly the kind of everyday rip-off this government is going after. 

“By making it easier to take action against car clocking, we are protecting consumers’ hard-earned money and supporting businesses that play by the rules.”

The Government also promised to consult as soon as possible next year on private parking debt recovery fees, including on whether to cut an existing £70 cap or scrap the fees altogether. 

Data showed just under 17 million private parking charges were issued in the UK last year.

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In 2025, the Government set out proposals to improve standards by consulting on an updated Private Parking Code of Practice. 

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Parliament will now have time to scrutinise the code, before Ministers press ahead to bring it into force as soon as possible. 

This code brings in a fully independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board, and requires operators to share more information with Government.

Reactions:

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP:

“The AFP welcomes any changes that provide a fairer and more transparent approach to parking fines, as this area of fleet operation is becoming more prevalent and costly to drivers and fleets. 

“As well as reducing fines for drivers this could also reduce the administrative burden on fleets who have to process such penalty notices, which are on the increase. 

“This is a small but important change that should help both drivers and fleet operators.”

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC:

“This a step in the right direction to protect drivers from the poor practices of some private parking companies but not the leap we’ve been campaigning for for so long. 

“We’ve long called for the banning of debt recovery fees being added on top of parking charge notices (PCNs) and a single independent appeals body to replace the two industry-run ones, but neither have been included which is disappointing. 

“That said, the fact we finally have a code seven years on from the Private Parking Code of Practice Act becoming law is positive.

“Car park management companies will now have to conform to a new set rules or risk losing access to the DVLA’s database which they depend on to issue PCNs to drivers.

“This will hopefully prevent many drivers wrongly being issued tickets in the first place.

“There’s also a strong indication the code will be toughened as soon as next year to take in recent recommendations from the Competition and Markets Authority. 

“While this isn’t quite the Christmas present we wanted for drivers, it should hopefully save many the stress of having to challenge unfair tickets.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA:

“After seven long years, drivers finally have something which could offer them better protections against the worst private parking operators.

“For too long, many private parking operators have aggressively attacked drivers to the point where many simply pay up if they receive a charge from one on the doorstep.

“While this is a good first step, there is still a huge amount of work to do, such as tackling the scourge of debt recovery fees.

“Ultimately, we need to stop charges being issued in the first place, especially where the driver has done nothing wrong.

“Until now, the balance has always felt in favour of the parking firms.

“We are hopeful that further measures can be added onto this foundation, offering better safeguards to drivers.

“Buying a car is a major purchase, so making it easier to crack down on those trying to deceive consumers is welcome.” 

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