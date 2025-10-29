  
bm poppy
Government proposes reforms to expand home EV charging access

The proposals include a consultation on removing planning permission for the installation of cross-pavement charging gullies.

Dylan Robertson

29 October 2025

home charging reforms

The Government has proposed a series of planning reforms intended to give renters and leaseholders without driveways better access to home electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The proposals include a consultation on removing planning permission for the installation of cross-pavement charging gullies.

EV charge points would also be mandated in new covered car parks.

The Government said that the reforms would speed up applications and save drivers up to £250 in planning fees.

Ofgem will also work with the Government to strengthen protections against landowners overcharging tenants for home EV charging and ensure smooth and rapid connections are provided for public charging.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Wherever you park your car, we’re making it fairer, easier, and cheaper to make the switch to electric. 

“These reforms will improve infrastructure for the EV revolution, increase charge points across the country and open up affordable home charging to thousands more households.

“It’s good news for drivers and a big boost for the growing British EV industry – cutting costs and supporting jobs to deliver our Plan for Change.”

A consultation will soon be launched, allowing the industry to inform how the reforms should be implemented.

Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “This is a hugely welcome move from Government on one of the biggest issues facing drivers today.

“Our recent survey shows access to affordable home charging is a top priority for EV drivers and those considering making the switch.

“Cutting red tape so renters and those without driveways can charge at home is exactly the kind of common-sense reform drivers have been crying out for.

“It’s a big step towards fairer, cheaper and more accessible charging for everyone.”

