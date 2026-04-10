  
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
logo.png
Subscribe

Government speeds up public EV charger installation applications

The changes have reportedly reduced wait times for applications from several months to days and reduced costs to as little as £45.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

EV charger applications

The Government has sped up public electric vehicle (EV) charger applications, by removing the need to apply for a Section 50 licence.

The changes have reportedly reduced wait times for public EV charger installation applications from several months to days and reduced costs to as little as £45.

Amendments have been made to the Traffic Management Permit Scheme (England) Regulations 2007, meaning operators only have to apply for street works permits through Street Manager.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready?

Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast.

Know before your competitors do

Changes are effective as of today (10th April).

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander said: “Businesses are at the heart of the EV revolution, and we’re backing them every step of the way.

“These changes slash the cost of permits for businesses, lowering installation fees for public chargers from £1,000 to as little as £45, and cutting wait times from several months to just days.

“We’re investing over £600 million to roll out hundreds of thousands more charge points, building on 118,000 already in place, and cutting the upfront cost for families of going electric with savings of up to £3,750 off a new EV.

“With global fuel price fluctuations, making the switch has never made more sense.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE