Government speeds up public EV charger installation applications

The changes have reportedly reduced wait times for applications from several months to days and reduced costs to as little as £45.

The Government has sped up public electric vehicle (EV) charger applications, by removing the need to apply for a Section 50 licence.

The changes have reportedly reduced wait times for public EV charger installation applications from several months to days and reduced costs to as little as £45.

Amendments have been made to the Traffic Management Permit Scheme (England) Regulations 2007, meaning operators only have to apply for street works permits through Street Manager.

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Changes are effective as of today (10th April).

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander said: “Businesses are at the heart of the EV revolution, and we’re backing them every step of the way.

“These changes slash the cost of permits for businesses, lowering installation fees for public chargers from £1,000 to as little as £45, and cutting wait times from several months to just days.

“We’re investing over £600 million to roll out hundreds of thousands more charge points, building on 118,000 already in place, and cutting the upfront cost for families of going electric with savings of up to £3,750 off a new EV.

“With global fuel price fluctuations, making the switch has never made more sense.”