ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/government-to-publish-draft-regulation-of-taxi-and-phv-trade/

The Government is planning to publish a draft bill on regulation of the taxi and PHV trade during the current Parliamentary session.

In its report, published in June, the Transport Committee warned the Government that its plan for national minimum standards for taxis must not mean ‘low by default’ and the Government has partially agreed with this recommendation.

The report was published amid concern about fragmented regulation that varies from one area of the country to another.

The Government had announced in November 2025 that it would legislate to introduce national minimum standards for taxis and private hire vehicles, while some in the sector had called for tougher absolute national standards.

The Transport Committee has now published the Government’s response to its report on the licensing of taxis and private hire vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response stated: “We recognise the Committee’s concern that standards set too low, or with excessive scope for local variation, could perpetuate the incentives for licence shopping and undermine confidence in the regulatory framework.”

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

It added that core safety and safeguarding requirements will be set nationally, but there could be a role for “local flexibility in certain areas, allowing licensing authorities to respond to specific local circumstances and policy priorities.”

Elsewhere in the response, the Government accepted some of the Committee’s recommendations including on comparison of licensing models and ‘fit and proper’ guidance and CCTV consultation, while other recommendations were rejected or only partially accepted.