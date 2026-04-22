Government to simplify EV charger installations

Legislation and consultations will cover cross-pavement charging, EV charging provision in new buildings and charger installations for renters.

The Government has announced that it will introduce legislation in the summer to simplify electric vehicle (EV) charger installations.

Legislation and consultations will cover cross-pavement charging, EV charging provision in new buildings and charger installations for renters.

The Government will introduce permitted development rights, which will allow for cross-pavement charging solutions.

It will also launch a consultation on changes to building regulations, aiming to increase EV charging provision in new buildings and those undergoing major renovations, while giving renters and leaseholders greater access to charging by making it easier to request and install chargers.

Planning rules will be streamlined, aiming to cut delays for major grid upgrades and connections.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (pictured) said: “As we face the second fossil fuel shock in less than 5 years, the lesson for our country is clear: the era of fossil fuel security is over, and the era of clean energy security must come of age.

“That’s why we’re doubling down on clean power, to give our country energy security and bring down bills for good.

“Before this crisis it was already often cheaper to run an EV than a petrol or diesel car, but last week we had very exciting news that probably all of you will know, which is Autotrader said new electric cars are now on average cheaper to buy than petrol cars for the first time.

“That is a big moment, it’s a sort of crossover of the moment that people have been talking about.”

John Lewis, CEO at char.gy, said: “Today’s commitment to streamline planning and grid connection rules, unlock clean power across the public estate, and make charging easier for renters and flat-dwellers all point in the same direction: a future where nobody is left behind in the switch to electric simply because of where they live.

“Lamppost charging has always been about meeting drivers where they are, using infrastructure that’s already on every street in the country.

“These reforms will help unlock that potential at the scale and speed the transition demands, and char.gy stands ready to deliver.”

Michael Goulden, CEO at Kerbo Charge, said: “We’ve long called for the Government to cut through the red tape that has been holding back cross-pavement charging, and today’s commitment to introduce permitted development rights this summer is exactly the kind of decisive action needed.

“With home charging five to ten times cheaper than public alternatives, this opens the door to genuinely affordable EV ownership for the millions of drivers who’ve been locked out simply because they don’t have a driveway.”

Freedom of information requests submitted by Vauxhall found that 42% of UK councils aim to make cross-pavement charging solutions available by the end of 2026.

Eurig Druce, managing director at Vauxhall and group managing director at Stellantis UK, said: “Cross-pavement charging is a great way to ensure EV charging access is available for the millions of drivers wanting to be able to charge at home, opening the door for many who are thinking about making the switch but still have concerns about practical charging near them.

“In order to allow drivers across the country to feel confident going electric, councils need to ensure they are providing drivers with as much clarity as possible about the options available to them, and how they can install EV charging outside their door.”