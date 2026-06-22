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EV & Sustainability

Govt failing to deliver on EV charging signage, warns InstaVolt

InstaVolt said that progress on EV charging signage has stalled, which has contributed to a lack of awareness of the public charging network's size.

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The Government is failing to deliver on its promise to provide better signage for public EV charging, according to charge point operator InstaVolt.

InstaVolt said that progress on EV charging signage has stalled, contributing to a lack of awareness of the public charging network’s size, which has in turn slowed down the EV transition.

It said that the issue was delivery, not ambition, as the Government backed improved signage, but decisions on individual sites sit with councils and local highway authorities.

To solve the issue, InstaVolt said that clearer co-ordination between Whitehall and local Government is neccessary.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “We’re delivering on our commitments to build critical EV infrastructure using private investment, and we need Government to deliver on its promises as well.

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“We’ve faced an ongoing battle with signage, and we know more can be done.

“We’re doing everything we can to make charging simple and convenient for drivers, but too often people still struggle to find charging locations easily.

“That creates unnecessary friction for drivers and risks slowing wider EV adoption.

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“The Government has been clear that improving signage for EV charging is a priority. A year on, we are still waiting for that to translate into action.

“Drivers deserve better, and the wider EV transition depends on it. We will keep making that case until something changes.”

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InstaVolt said that its Winchester Superhub, located on the A34, has suffered with poor signage.

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Despite it having 44 ultra-rapid chargers and an 870-panel solar array, InstaVolt said that drivers have been unaware of it.

To highlight the issue, it submitted a planning application for a non-functional, advertising wind turbine at the site, which was rejected.

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