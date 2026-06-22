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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/govt-failing-to-deliver-on-ev-charging-signage-warns-instavolt/

The Government is failing to deliver on its promise to provide better signage for public EV charging, according to charge point operator InstaVolt.

InstaVolt said that progress on EV charging signage has stalled, contributing to a lack of awareness of the public charging network’s size, which has in turn slowed down the EV transition.

It said that the issue was delivery, not ambition, as the Government backed improved signage, but decisions on individual sites sit with councils and local highway authorities.

To solve the issue, InstaVolt said that clearer co-ordination between Whitehall and local Government is neccessary.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “We’re delivering on our commitments to build critical EV infrastructure using private investment, and we need Government to deliver on its promises as well.

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“We’ve faced an ongoing battle with signage, and we know more can be done.

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“We’re doing everything we can to make charging simple and convenient for drivers, but too often people still struggle to find charging locations easily.

“That creates unnecessary friction for drivers and risks slowing wider EV adoption.