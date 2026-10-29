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Govt must examine BiK, update financial forecasts to reflect Fuel Duty, review grey fleet policy – AFP

Dale Eynon said: "The certainty offered by the extension to the BIK tables is very much to be welcomed."

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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has published a six-point checklist in response to yesterday’s Budget, the first from Andy Burnham’s Government and Chancellor John Healey.

The AFP called on the Government to examine the extended benefit-in-kind (BIK) tables, which now run to 2030 to 2031, and their impact across fleet operations, especially the increased viability of salary sacrifice schemes.

The checklist called for an update of the 2027 to 2028 financial forecasts to reflect fuel duty and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) extensions, and to review grey fleet policy in light of higher Approved Mileage Allowance Payment (AMAP), including the possibility of managed fleet alternatives.

It advised fleets to refresh their vehicle replacement strategy to align with Euro 7 timelines and manufacturer supply constraints, and to prepare for electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) through mileage capture, telematics integration and driver communication.

Finally, the AFP recommended assessing how total cost of ownership impacts plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) versus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) under Euro 7.

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Dale Eynon, Government affairs and policy lead at AFP, said: “This was a mixed Budget for fleets.

“The certainty offered by the extension to the BIK tables is very much to be welcomed, as is the fact there is only a one percentage point increase to 10% for the 2030-31 tax year.

“Our feeling is that low taxation still plays a key part in enticing drivers into EVs and this remains an attractive rate.

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“We are also pleased to see plans are in place to introduce lower cost, lower power charging to make EV operation more affordable, although we are awaiting more details about exactly how this will work.”

Beyond this point, Eynon said, the good news was limited, with only short-term relief in areas such as the fuel duty freeze, despite the fact that many AFP members faced rising costs.

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He added: “Heavy fleets will similarly benefit from extended duty and VED relief, which offers some breathing space but elsewhere, the picture is less encouraging, with little to ease the wider economic pressures that vehicle operators are facing and some potential unintended effects.

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“For example, increased grey fleet mileage rates could drive more employees to use older, less environmentally friendly cars, something most fleets want to avoid.

“This situation could strengthen the business case for fleet consolidation and wider EV adoption.”

Regulatory certainty was provided through confirmation alongside the Budget of UK adoption of Euro 7 standards, which should help forward ordering and replacement cycles, according to the AFP.

However, it added that this would weaken future PHEV viability, given expected CO₂ uplifts and eVED costs.

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Eynon said: “The Budget document shows no changes to the latest VED proposals, which is disappointing given the AFP has raised several key issues.

“We hope to see more flexibility emerge but, in the meantime, vehicle operators should prepare.

“Mileage reporting systems will become increasingly important while telematics capability and odometer verification processes should be examined before the scheme’s 2028 arrival.”

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