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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/govt-must-examine-bik-update-financial-forecasts-to-reflect-fuel-duty-review-grey-fleet-policy-afp/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has published a six-point checklist in response to yesterday’s Budget, the first from Andy Burnham’s Government and Chancellor John Healey.

The AFP called on the Government to examine the extended benefit-in-kind (BIK) tables, which now run to 2030 to 2031, and their impact across fleet operations, especially the increased viability of salary sacrifice schemes.

The checklist called for an update of the 2027 to 2028 financial forecasts to reflect fuel duty and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) extensions, and to review grey fleet policy in light of higher Approved Mileage Allowance Payment (AMAP), including the possibility of managed fleet alternatives.

It advised fleets to refresh their vehicle replacement strategy to align with Euro 7 timelines and manufacturer supply constraints, and to prepare for electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) through mileage capture, telematics integration and driver communication.

Finally, the AFP recommended assessing how total cost of ownership impacts plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) versus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) under Euro 7.

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Dale Eynon, Government affairs and policy lead at AFP, said: “This was a mixed Budget for fleets.

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“The certainty offered by the extension to the BIK tables is very much to be welcomed, as is the fact there is only a one percentage point increase to 10% for the 2030-31 tax year.

“Our feeling is that low taxation still plays a key part in enticing drivers into EVs and this remains an attractive rate.