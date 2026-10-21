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Govt waging “stealth war on the motorist,” warns Vertu CEO

Forrester said that policies can all be defended individually, but cumulatively make driving more expensive, more restricted, and less convenient.

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Govt waging “stealth war on the motorist,” warns Vertu CEO
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Robert Forrester, CEO at Vertu Motors, has warned that politicians have been waging “almost a stealth war on the motorist.”

Forrester said that the ZEV Mandate, eVED, 20mph speed limits, and camera-controlled road restrictions can all be defended individually, but cumulatively make driving more expensive, more restricted, and less convenient.

Speaking at the London Press Club Awards, Forrester commended the ongoing review of the ZEV Mandate, but said local and national Governments should reconsider their “anti-car” policies.

The speech was delivered ahead of the Autumn Budget on 28th October.

Forrester said: “Every one of these policies can be defended: but perhaps we should also look at their cumulative effect.

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“The motor car is not simply a consumer product. For millions of people – particularly outside London – it means freedom.

“It means getting to work, taking children to school, hospital visits and reaching places public transport simply doesn’t.

“Many newspapers have reported on the complex issue of the ZEV Mandate, under which manufacturers must reach a target for electric vehicles sold or face crippling fines of £12,000 per petrol car above the target.

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“The targets and fines for vans are even more onerous, as ‘white van man’ will know!’ This has damaged UK car and van production.

“The review has to recognise commercial reality and perhaps should consider rolling back other increasingly anti-car policies.

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“For example, electric cars are going to face mileage-based taxation. Wouldn’t it be better to keep Vehicle Excise Duty and base it on weight?

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“But no, the Government wants it to be complicated, expensive and uncertain.

“Other rules are introducing more 20-mile-an-hour speed limits, less road space, restrictions on where cars can travel and, from last month, camera-controlled traffic restrictions for locals in Oxford.’

“Automotive is one of Britain’s great industries, it employs nearly a million people from manufacturers to Vertu’s showrooms.”

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