  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Govt’s environmental metrics could decide fleet taxation – FleetCheck

Peter Golding said: “It may be they are looking ahead to a moment in the medium term when almost all company cars are electric.”

Dylan Robertson

11 August 2025

, , , , ,

SHARE

electric vehicles charge points

According to FleetCheck, the environmental metrics used by the Government’s Electric Car Grant could be applied to fleet taxation in the future.

The Government decides eligibility for the grant based on the environmental impact of the vehicle’s production process.

Similar incentives and fleet taxation measures are based on more quantifiable metrics, such as CO2 emissions.

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “Current taxation intended to encourage cleaner vehicle use – such as benefit in kind for company car drivers and road fund licence – is based around the CO2 output of the vehicle at the tailpipe.

“It’s quite a blunt instrument and what the Government is applying here appears to be much more subtle.

“It is a development that might potentially provide an insight into current Government thinking.

“There could be some awareness and concern about the higher manufacturing impact of EVs and a determination to reward cleaner processes.

“While we are claiming no particular intuition about Government strategy, this does seem to us to represent something of a shift.”

Benefit in kind (BiK) taxation tables based on CO2 emissions have already been provided for the rest of the decade.

Golding said: “It may be they are looking ahead to a moment in the medium term when almost all company cars are electric with zero tailpipe emissions.

“At that point, they may instead want to look at the wider environmental impact of each model, including not just manufacturing but transportation to market, recyclability and more.

“Certainly, this would make sense in terms of encouraging more sustainable behaviour from manufacturers and fleets as the EV revolution progresses.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE