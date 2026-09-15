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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/great-news-for-drivers-as-govt-plans-to-improve-cross-pavement-charging/

The Government has confirmed plans to remove the need for a separate planning application for approved cross-pavement charging solutions and associated home charge points.

The change, announced in the Government’s response to its consultation on EV charging rules, will create a new permitted development right for cross-pavement charging.

Local authorities will continue to oversee installations through existing highways permissions and safety safeguards.

EVA England said that it could help tackle the UK’s growing ‘charging divide’, which leaves millions of people without off-street parking facing greater cost and bureaucracy if they want to charge an EV from their own home electricity supply.

It added that around four in 10 UK households do not have off-street parking, leaving them to rely on public charging, which can cost up to ten times more than charging at home.

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The announcement followed a campaign led by EVA England to make home charging fairer for drivers without driveways, working with Baroness Pidgeon and a wider coalition including the REA, New Automotive and Kerbo Charge.

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During the passage of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill last year, Baroness Pidgeon tabled amendments seeking to remove barriers to cross-pavement charging, with support and briefing from EVA England and its partners.

She subsequently secured a Government commitment to consult on extending permitted development rights for home charging and then bring forward secondary legislation.