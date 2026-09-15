Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

“Great news for drivers” as Govt plans to improve cross-pavement charging

The change will create a new permitted development right for cross-pavement charging.

4 min read
Share
“Great news for drivers” as Govt plans to improve cross-pavement charging
ADVERTISEMENT

The Government has confirmed plans to remove the need for a separate planning application for approved cross-pavement charging solutions and associated home charge points.

The change, announced in the Government’s response to its consultation on EV charging rules, will create a new permitted development right for cross-pavement charging.

Local authorities will continue to oversee installations through existing highways permissions and safety safeguards.

EVA England said that it could help tackle the UK’s growing ‘charging divide’, which leaves millions of people without off-street parking facing greater cost and bureaucracy if they want to charge an EV from their own home electricity supply.

It added that around four in 10 UK households do not have off-street parking, leaving them to rely on public charging, which can cost up to ten times more than charging at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement followed a campaign led by EVA England to make home charging fairer for drivers without driveways, working with Baroness Pidgeon and a wider coalition including the REA, New Automotive and Kerbo Charge.

During the passage of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill last year, Baroness Pidgeon tabled amendments seeking to remove barriers to cross-pavement charging, with support and briefing from EVA England and its partners.

She subsequently secured a Government commitment to consult on extending permitted development rights for home charging and then bring forward secondary legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s announcement confirms that the Government will now proceed with the change, with work underway on the necessary legislation.

EVA England explained that it will also allow homes immediately adjoining the highway to install a cross-pavement solution and associated chargepoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “This is great news for drivers without a driveway, making it simpler, quicker and fairer for them to charge an EV at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People who park on the street should not face unnecessary extra hurdles just to access the cheaper and more convenient charging available to people with driveways.

“Removing the need for a separate planning application takes away one of those barriers.

“EVA England has worked hard to put this issue on the agenda, alongside Baroness Pidgeon and our partner organisations including the REA and New Automotive.

“Baroness Pidgeon secured the Government’s commitment to consult on this change during the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, so it is fantastic to see that commitment now turning into action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Constable, head of transport policy at REA, said: “This is great news for a large proportion of those drivers who wish to move to an EV but have no off-street parking.

“The ability to access cheaper electricity via a home tariff is instrumental for their right to switch.

“Our members offering cross pavement solutions will welcome the removal of a significant barrier to uptake, along with councils who will be able to proceed with planned projects without the uncertainty of knowing whether these measures will be introduced.

“We are grateful to all the stakeholders on this campaign for their collective support in giving millions more drivers a compelling reason to switch to an EV.”

Ben Nelmes, CEO at New AutoMotive, added: “The best things in life are free, and enabling more people to charge their car on their home electricity supply is one of the best ways government can boost demand for electric vehicles without spending taxpayers’ money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an important step towards boosting EV adoption and enabling more households to access much-needed energy cost savings by going electric.”

Michael Goulden, director at Kerbo Charge, said: “This is excellent news for every UK resident without on-street parking and goes a long way to tackling the ‘driveway divide’ in the UK.

“A number of local authorities are awaiting this legislation change before launching cross-pavement charging so it can’t come soon enough.”

The Government has also expanded existing planning rights will be expanded to allow multiple units of supporting equipment in non-domestic car parks, while the overall permitted volume will increase from 29m³ to 45m³.

The announcement came as EVA England’s annual Steer the Conversation survey is open, to give both EV drivers and petrol and diesel drivers the chance to say what is working, what is holding people back from switching, and what needs to change.

EVA England is encouraging drivers across the country to take part, with the findings set to help shape its recommendations to Government and industry.

Related