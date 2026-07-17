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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/green-ncap-names-mercedes-benz-cla-as-best-long-distance-ev/

Green NCAP has named the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ 250+ as the best electric vehicle (EV) for long-distance trips.

The CLA was commended for its low energy consumption, strong range and fast charging capabilities, as well as its five-star Green NCAP sustainability rating.

On a simulated 800km (497-mile) trip, the CLA required 14 minutes of fast charging, and delivered the lowest energy consumption of any EV in the test, at 16.5kWh per 100km.

Green NCAP estimated its touring range to be 376 miles, the longest of any EV it tested, while charging speeds averaged 286kW.

The Renault 5 E-Tech was named as the best compact EV for long-distance trips, with a calculated 184-mile touring range.

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It was found to consume 19.9kWh of energy for every 100km driven, and charged at 72kW on average.

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On the simulated 497-mile trip, the 5 E-Tech required 80 minutes of charging.

Green NCAP commended the Renault for its efficiency, small dimensions and five-star sustainability rating.