Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/green-ncap-names-mercedes-benz-cla-as-best-long-distance-ev/
Green NCAP has named the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ 250+ as the best electric vehicle (EV) for long-distance trips.
The CLA was commended for its low energy consumption, strong range and fast charging capabilities, as well as its five-star Green NCAP sustainability rating.
On a simulated 800km (497-mile) trip, the CLA required 14 minutes of fast charging, and delivered the lowest energy consumption of any EV in the test, at 16.5kWh per 100km.
Green NCAP estimated its touring range to be 376 miles, the longest of any EV it tested, while charging speeds averaged 286kW.
The Renault 5 E-Tech was named as the best compact EV for long-distance trips, with a calculated 184-mile touring range.
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It was found to consume 19.9kWh of energy for every 100km driven, and charged at 72kW on average.
On the simulated 497-mile trip, the 5 E-Tech required 80 minutes of charging.
Green NCAP commended the Renault for its efficiency, small dimensions and five-star sustainability rating.
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It ranked the Volvo EX30 as the best practical EV crossover, due to its additional space compared with the Renault 5 E-Tech.
Testing revealed a 214-mile touring range, allowing it to complete the 497-mile simulated trip with 59 minutes of charging.
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Among hybrids, the Toyota C-HR ranked highest, due to its class-leading fuel efficiency, but only received a 3.5-star sustainability rating due to it not being an EV.
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The Dacia Bigster was named the best spacious family hybrid, but also received 3.5 stars for the same reason as the C-HR.
Green NCAP named the Seat Ibiza as the best petrol option, due to its strong efficiency.
Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager at Green NCAP, said: “Our analysis shows that choosing the car with the biggest battery or fuel tank does not necessarily guarantee the easiest journey.
“Efficiency, usable range, and the amount of time spent charging can make a significant difference during a long trip.
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“Green NCAP’s independent and in-depth testing enables consumers to compare cars using trusted and consistent results, rather than relying solely on manufacturer claims.
“We assess real energy consumption, emissions, range, and charging performance across a wide variety of conditions, helping drivers understand how a car is likely to perform in everyday use.
“Whether a car is being used for the school run, commuting or an 800-km family holiday journey, Green NCAP provides consumers with the evidence they need to make a more informed and sustainable choice.”