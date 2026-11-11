Greenhous Fleet celebrates 100,000 vehicle deliveries

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/greenhous-fleet-celebrates-100000-vehicle-deliveries/

Greenhous Fleet, the business division of dealer group Greenhous, has now delivered 100,000 vehicles across its car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) brands.

The supplier now represents BYD, Chery, Citroën, Ford, Nissan, MG, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat Professional, Geely, Leapmotor, OMODA&JAECOO, Lepas, and Xpeng.

Greenhous Fleet said that the milestone is a result of its longstanding relationships with established brands, and its expansion to offer vehicles from new entrant brands.

Through the expansion, it aimed to offer a wide range of powertrains, price points, and specifications to meet fleet needs.

Greenhous Fleet combines vehicle supply, preparation, storage, valeting, and distribution, with dedicated systems to track vehicle progress.

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Ashley Passant, managing director of the car and fleet division at Greenhous, said: “Reaching 100,000 fleet deliveries is a proud moment for everyone at Greenhous.

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“It reflects our customers’ confidence in us, the strength of our manufacturer relationships, and the commitment of the people delivering for those customers every day.

“Our longstanding OEM partners remain central to the business. Alongside those relationships, we have broadened our portfolio to include manufacturers bringing additional choice, technology and competitive products to the UK market.