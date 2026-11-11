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Greenhous Fleet celebrates 100,000 vehicle deliveries

Greenhous Fleet combines vehicle supply, preparation, storage, valeting, and distribution, with dedicated systems to track vehicle progress.

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Greenhous Fleet, the business division of dealer group Greenhous, has now delivered 100,000 vehicles across its car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) brands.

The supplier now represents BYD, Chery, Citroën, Ford, Nissan, MG, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat Professional, Geely, Leapmotor, OMODA&JAECOO, Lepas, and Xpeng.

Greenhous Fleet said that the milestone is a result of its longstanding relationships with established brands, and its expansion to offer vehicles from new entrant brands.

Through the expansion, it aimed to offer a wide range of powertrains, price points, and specifications to meet fleet needs.

Greenhous Fleet combines vehicle supply, preparation, storage, valeting, and distribution, with dedicated systems to track vehicle progress.

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Ashley Passant, managing director of the car and fleet division at Greenhous, said: “Reaching 100,000 fleet deliveries is a proud moment for everyone at Greenhous.

“It reflects our customers’ confidence in us, the strength of our manufacturer relationships, and the commitment of the people delivering for those customers every day.

“Our longstanding OEM partners remain central to the business. Alongside those relationships, we have broadened our portfolio to include manufacturers bringing additional choice, technology and competitive products to the UK market.

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“We want to give customers access to that choice through a partner they know and trust.

“The UK fleet market is seeing a much broader range of manufacturers competing for business. That creates opportunities for customers, but it also places greater importance on understanding the products, managing supply and providing dependable operational support.

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“Our role is to bring those elements together. For manufacturers, we offer customer relationships and the capability to prepare and deliver vehicles at scale.

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“For customers, we provide a consistent point of contact across an increasingly diverse range of brands.

“This milestone belongs to the whole team. A great deal of work takes place behind every handover, and reaching this volume requires people across the business to work closely together.

“As we continue to grow, our priorities remain clear: strengthen our partnerships, develop our operational capability and maintain the service our customers depend on.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to reaching 100,000 deliveries.”

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