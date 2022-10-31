GRIDSERVE has installed the UK’s fastest car charger for public usage at Braintree Electric Forecourt, capable of delivering a maximum output of up to 360kW, adding an approximate 100 miles in less than 5 minutes.
The latest innovation in public charging is suitable for all EV drivers with two CCS connectors with long cables, contactless payment and easy access for wheelchair users, and its positioning at the site allows for HGVs and cars towing caravans to charge with ease. The installation of this ABB Terra 360 charger is a trial of this cutting-edge technology for Gridserve which, if successful, could become a regular at Electric Forecourts and Electric Super Hubs.
This latest addition to the site now enables 36 EVs to be charged simultaneously. The location is an EV experience destination, along with on-site facilities and retail offerings, visitors can also test drive the latest EVs, investigate deals from Gridserve Car Leasing and find out more about living with and charging an electric car. Data shows that this experience is welcomed by drivers with Braintree Electric Forecourt being the fifth most popular EV charging location in England, according to data from Zap-Map for Q2 2022.
Toddington Harper, Chief Executive of Gridserve, said: “It is fantastic to have the UK’s first 360kW capable charger open to the public at Braintree Electric Forecourt. By installing this latest innovation now, we are offering state of the art charging technology to our customers.
“It can be used with a variety of electric vehicles including HGVs and cars towing caravans. We’ve listened to driver feedback that our towing customers needed additional space to charge without decoupling and this new charger installation has given us the opportunity to provide that charging area at Braintree Electric Forecourt Gridserve is committed to providing the best charging experience for all EV drivers and we hope to support more drivers in making the switch to electric vehicles.”
Gridserve is aiming to deliver over 100 Electric Forecourts. Along with those already opened in Braintree and Norwich, construction has now begun on London Gatwick Airport Electric Forecourt, which is due to open in 2023. Next sites include Stevenage, Gateshead and Uckfield with planning permission also granted in Bromborough, Plymouth and Markham Vale.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment