Reading Time: 2 minutes

GRIDSERVE Electric Highway -has opened a new Compact Electric Forecourt in Norwich, The first-of-its-kind EV facility that delivers the latest charging technology, supplied by 100% renewable energy.

The new Electric Forecourt is one of the most advanced EV charging facilities in the world, hosting 36 EV chargers, including 22x high-power chargers with up to 350kW of power – the fastest chargers commercially available today, capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in only five minutes.

The Norwich site forms part of Gridserve’s £1 billion UK-wide investment being rolled out into its charging infrastructure network and is designed to deliver the best possible charging experience. It is also open to everyone, whether they are EV drivers yet or not.

The Norwich Electric Forecourt more than doubles the number of high-powered chargers in the region, providing essential charging infrastructure that delivers drivers the confidence to go electric.

Norwich and the wider East of England region currently have comparatively low EV charger coverage compared to other regions in the UK – hosting just 29 chargers per 100,000 people compared to the UK average of 42 per 100,000 people, or 102 per 100,000 people in London.

The result is that currently EVs only account for a small proportion of cars on the road in the Norwich area. In addition to this, Norwich received government funding to assess the viability of a zero-emission zone in the city in a bid to cut air pollution from the city centre. If the plan goes ahead, all petrol and diesel vehicles could be banned from the city, making emission free electric vehicles essential.

The company opened the world’s first Electric Forecourt in Braintree, Essex in 2020, the district has seen a significant uptake in EV registrations, growing by 82% – more than double the UK’s average rate of EV growth.

More than just great charging, Norwich Electric Forecourt is an EV experience destination, where visitors without electric cars can find out more about them, and chat with impartial EV Gurus about charging or vehicle leasing options, whilst enjoying well-known brands including Costa Coffee, M&S Food, and WHSmith, along with super-fast WIFI and bookable meeting pods.

In the coming weeks, visitors will also be able to test drive the latest in electric cars from the biggest brands, all in one place thanks to GRIDSERVE Car Leasing. To celebrate the launch of Norwich Electric Forecourt, Gridserve is also now offering 1000 miles of free charging for every car they lease until the end of June (terms and conditions apply).





