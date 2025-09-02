  
Grosvenor and York Ward & Rowlatt partner to offer Leapmotor EVs to fleets

This collaboration aims to make Leapmotor’s T03 and C10 models available on both PCH and BCH agreements.

Milly Standing

2 September 2025

Leapmotor - Grosvenor and York Ward & Rowlatt

Grosvenor, the contract hire and fleet management specialist, has partnered with local dealer York Ward & Rowlatt, aiming to provide customers with instant access to the brand of Leapmotor electric vehicles (EVs).

This collaboration aims to make Leapmotor’s T03 and C10 models available on both Personal Contract Hire (PCH) and Business Contract Hire (BCH) agreements.

Through this agreement, Grosvenor will establish the fleet terms, and York Ward & Rowlatt will supply the Leapmotor vehicles, looking to ensure an efficient process for clients.

Lee Brown, managing director of Grosvenor, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to bring an exciting, reliable EV brand to our customers.

“This partnership allows us to source the ideal vehicles for fleets or personal contract hire customers that offer exceptional value for money while being fit for purpose.

“These cars are stylish and drive well, and having access to them should prove advantageous as the brand becomes more popular in the UK.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the latest vehicles at affordable prices, which is essential in this day and age.”

Leapmotor’s UK debut is part of a joint venture with Stellantis.

With York Ward & Rowlatt being one of more than 40 retailers nationwide, this partnership intends to support Stellantis’ growth.

Dan Robinson, franchise director at York Ward & Rowlatt, added: “We saw a flurry of interest in the showroom when Leapmotor announced their self-funded ‘Leap-Grant’ discount.

“There was a fantastic buzz in the dealership, and I think when the price is right, people are willing to take the plunge into EVs.

“We are delighted with this new arrangement with Grosvenor.

“As a new brand in the UK, this partnership gives Leapmotor a significant presence in the fleet sector, and we expect to fulfil many deals and boost their presence as one of the most reliable EV brands on the market to date.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
