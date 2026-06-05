Growing concern among fleets over EV costs, Europcar finds

41% reported concern over the cost of purchasing, maintaining and financing an EV in Q1 2026, up from 36.7% in Q4 2025.

Europcar has found that concern is growing among fleets over electric vehicle (EV) costs so far in 2026.

41% reported concern over the cost of purchasing, maintaining and financing an EV in Q1 2026, up from 36.7% in Q4 2025.

The survey also found that concerns around charging infrastructure were up slightly, to 29.5% from 28.6%.

However, fleets were less concerned about choice and availability of EV models, down from 15.9% to 13.5%.

Respondents said that concerns over resistance to EVs were less of an issue in Q1 2026, with 10.8% citing it, down from 13% in Q4 2025.

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar said: “Our latest data shows that financial considerations and confidence in EV technology continue to shape purchasing decisions and fleet scale-up.

“With mixed messages from Government over the last few months regarding taxes on EVs, and the increase in benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax from April, it seems that cost is becoming a bigger factor in holding business buyers back.

“The uncertainty over the detail of a tax on mileage of EVs and no clarity on timing is undoubtedly creating a question in people’s minds.

“What’s needed right now is a clear direction so that businesses that work on three to five-year fleet cycles can plan ahead effectively.

“There is, however, a more positive picture when it comes to knowledge and understanding around owning and driving an EV.

“In Q1, fewer businesses saw this as a barrier to switching to electric. We believe that the growth we have seen in EV rentals is contributing to this increased confidence with a 139% year-on-year increase in Q1 2026.

“EV rental enables businesses to get an accurate picture of how EVs can fit into their fleet and their operations without having to make any long-term commitments.

“We are committed to helping drivers and businesses make more informed decisions, based on first-hand experience instead of concerns which stem from lack of real-world experience.

“The growing range of rental options and vehicle choices available from Europcar means we have an EV to suit every journey, and a detailed handover helps drivers take to the road happy and confident.”