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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Growing pressure on fleet teams causing errors, warns Fleet Operations

80% of UK fleets surveyed said growing pressure has made errors more likely.

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Fleet Operations has warned that growing pressure on UK fleet teams, caused by factors such as processes becoming more time-consuming, is making errors more likely.

80% of UK fleets surveyed said growing pressure has made errors more likely.

Almost six in 10 (59%) said that managing their fleet is more time consuming than it was three years ago.

Pressures reported by fleet teams included greater demand for data and insight, as well as rising cost pressures, which were both cited by 43% of respondents.

Other factors included increased compliance requirements (39%), as well as vehicle supply and replacement challenges (35%).

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53% of fleet teams experiencing increased workload said it has placed greater pressure on internal resources.

44% said increased workload has delayed vehicle replacement decisions, and 43% said it has left less time available for strategic planning.

When asked what would help ease the pressure, 32% said increased automation of routine tasks. Better visibility of fleet data and costs, and improved supplier performance were each cited by 26% of respondents.

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Richard Hipkiss, managing director at Fleet Operations, said: “These findings should concern any business that depends on cars or vans to operate effectively.

“When fleet teams are under sustained pressure, they can find themselves reacting to issues rather than planning ahead.

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“Important decisions can be delayed, and this is when mistakes are more likely to happen.

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“The consequences can quickly spread beyond the fleet team, whether through rising costs, compliance risk, vehicle downtime or reduced support for drivers.

“If businesses don’t have the right systems, processes and support in place, it becomes much harder to keep track of what’s happening across the fleet.

“Reducing the burden on internal teams helps businesses make better decisions and can prevent avoidable issues from becoming costly problems.

“The aim should be to give fleets the time and support they need to move from reactive administration to more proactive management.”

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