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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/growing-pressure-on-fleet-teams-causing-errors-warns-fleet-operations/

Fleet Operations has warned that growing pressure on UK fleet teams, caused by factors such as processes becoming more time-consuming, is making errors more likely.

80% of UK fleets surveyed said growing pressure has made errors more likely.

Almost six in 10 (59%) said that managing their fleet is more time consuming than it was three years ago.

Pressures reported by fleet teams included greater demand for data and insight, as well as rising cost pressures, which were both cited by 43% of respondents.

Other factors included increased compliance requirements (39%), as well as vehicle supply and replacement challenges (35%).

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53% of fleet teams experiencing increased workload said it has placed greater pressure on internal resources.

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44% said increased workload has delayed vehicle replacement decisions, and 43% said it has left less time available for strategic planning.

When asked what would help ease the pressure, 32% said increased automation of routine tasks. Better visibility of fleet data and costs, and improved supplier performance were each cited by 26% of respondents.