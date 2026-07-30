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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/gvg-receives-investment-from-palladian-investment-partners/

Global Vehicle Group (GVG) has signed an agreement for Palladian Investment Partners, a private equity firm, to invest in the business, subject to regulatory approval.

H2 Equity Partners, GVG’s current private equity sponsor, will exit the business when the transaction is complete.

Coinciding with the investment, Andrew Cope, a founding member of Zenith, will join GVG as non-executive chairman.

GVG said Cope brings fleet sector expertise and track record of building market-leading businesses.

Andrew Hurst, CEO at GVG, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Palladian, who share our vision that our business can continue on its strong growth trajectory and take a bigger share of the huge market for corporate cars and vans in the UK.

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“It will allow us to build on our market-leading customer proposition by developing our proprietary technology and investing in our great team of people.

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“We are grateful to H2 Equity Partners for their support as our first private equity partner and they have been highly instrumental in our success over the past four years.”

Doug Oppenheim, co-managing partner at Palladian Investment Partners, said: “GVG is an outstanding business; a clear category leader with a differentiated multi-brand platform, a loyal customer base and a team that is genuinely passionate about delivering the best outcomes for its clients.