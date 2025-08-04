GWM POER300 pick-up set for UK launch with 3.5t towing and £31,495 starting price

GWM UK has confirmed that its new POER300 double-cab pick-up truck will go on sale from mid-September 2025, targeting business users and rural drivers with a blend of power, utility and affordability.

Powered by a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering 183ps and 480Nm of torque, the POER300 combines a new nine-speed automatic transmission with full-time 4×4 and low-range capability.

It returns a combined 32.7mpg and is rated to tow up to 3,500kg with a 1,000kg payload capacity, aligning it with the expectations of UK fleet and commercial buyers.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, said: “With the POER300, GWM UK is delivering unmatched utility, power, and technology at a very competitive price point in the UK market.

“We fully expect the GWM POER 300’s combination of capability and value to resonate strongly with small business users, and rural dwellers, who rely on vehicles such as this as a backbone of their businesses and lifestyles.”

Already known in other markets as the Cannon Ute, the model has built a strong reputation in Australia, where it consistently ranks among the top 10 pick-ups sold. For the UK, it will be offered in three trims: Lux, Ultra, and Vanta.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloys, leatherette seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch driver display, and wireless charging.

Upper trims add heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, sunroof, tailgate step, and a 360° camera.

The POER300 also features selectable terrain modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand), a rear differential lock, 230mm ground clearance, and approach and departure angles of 27° and 25° respectively, ensuring strong off-road credentials.

Pricing starts at £31,495 CVOTR for the entry-level Lux variant, with all models backed by a 5-year/125,000-mile warranty and available through GWM’s UK showroom network.