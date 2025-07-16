  
GWM UK to expand product offering in September 2025

In February, GWM UK launched the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV.

Milly Standing

16 July 2025

GWM UK New Product Line

GWM UK will introduce a further extension to its brand portfolio in the UK with the introduction of a new go-anywhere contender.

In February, GWM UK launched the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV and is now set to follow up with another new product line, this time aimed at customers and businesses, looking to buy a capable and tough vehicle that is designed to be ready to traverse any terrain.

Globally, GWM has five model lines. Until recently, ORA was the only line planned for sale in the UK.

At the beginning of 2025, GWM UK transitioned to the ‘one GWM’ platform, which is already in operation in many other parts of the world, including Australia, enabling it to benefit from a wider product portfolio.

This new vehicle is getting ready to launch in the UK during September 2025 with further details, pricing and specifications set to be released in August.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
