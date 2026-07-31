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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/half-of-drivers-concerned-about-charging-availability-across-uk-compare-the-market/

48% of EV drivers have avoided visiting a UK destination because they were concerned about charging availability, according to Compare the Market.

One in four drivers (24%) also always checked charging availability before setting off on a journey.

Availability of charging points was also found to be the biggest concern for travelling in an EV for 31% of motorists.

43% of chargers across the UK’s top seaside destinations are rapid or ultra-rapid, while 74% of chargers across the top National Parks are fast chargers, and ultra-rapid chargers account for just 2%, the research found.

Amy Rootham, car insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Our research shows that charging anxiety is no longer just about whether chargers exist – it’s about whether drivers feel confident they’ll be able to access them easily during their journey.

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“Although public charging infrastructure has grown by more than 500% across many leading staycation destinations since 2021, our survey shows that charging availability remains the biggest concern for drivers planning longer trips.

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“The charging experience can also vary significantly depending on the destination.

“Drivers heading to coastal areas are more likely to find rapid and ultra-rapid charging options, while those travelling to rural locations may need to plan their stops more carefully.