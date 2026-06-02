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Half of drivers feel they do not meet eyesight standards – Motorpoint

Almost a sixth of glasses-wearing drivers admitted to regularly driving without their contact lenses or glasses.

Dylan Robertson

2 June 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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drivers eyesight

Research conducted by Motorpoint has found that 50% of drivers feel that they would not be able to read a registration plate 20 metres away, meaning they do not meet legal eyesight standards.

Almost a sixth of glasses-wearing drivers admitted to regularly driving without their contact lenses or glasses.

Two in five glasses-wearing drivers also said they do not keep a spare pair of glasses in their car.

Drivers expressed the need for support for stricter eyesight standards, with 28% saying testing should be every three years, 23% supporting annual testing and 17% supporting testing every five years.

Tim Rodie, motoring expert at Motorpoint, said: “It’s really encouraging to see how many motorists would be in favour of regular mandatory eye testing for all drivers.

“This is a simple step that would help keep all road users safe. 

“With a significant number of motorists admitting to driving without their glasses and contact lenses, it’s clear that more could be done to encourage drivers to not only keep on top of regular eye tests but making sure they follow the advice of their optometrist when it comes to when they should be wearing their glasses.”

Daniel Hardiman McCartney, clinical advisor at The College of Optometrists, said: “The solution is in plain sight: requiring evidence of a valid eye test at every licence renewal would ensure drivers meet the vision standards for driving and help improve road safety for all. 

“Optometrists don’t just check visual acuity at an eye test; they also detect eye conditions such as glaucoma and macular disease, which can impair vision and increase the risk of a serious collision without drivers being aware they’ve developed the condition.

“Going for regular eye tests is a practical step that will ensure issues are picked up and treated earlier, helping to preserve sight and save lives.”

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