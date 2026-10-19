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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/half-of-private-parking-companies-rated-red-or-amber-by-government-audit-rac/

More than half of private parking companies (52%) audited by the Government have been rated as ‘red’ or ‘amber’ over their use of DVLA vehicle keeper data, analysis of Freedom of Information data by the RAC has found.

Ninety car park management companies were assessed by the Government Internal Audit Agency in 2024/25.

40% (36) were ranked as ‘red’ which typically this means significant weaknesses or serious compliance concerns were identified.

The RAC explained that the complaince concerns could include possible misuse of DVLA keeper data or inadequate safeguards, material failures in controls or procedures, or significant risk to data protection, governance or compliance.

In addition, 12% (11) were rated ‘amber’ meaning weaknesses were found that require improvement but were not considered critical.

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48% of companies audited (43) were rated as ‘green’.

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When pursuing parking charge notices, private parking companies can obtain registered keeper details from the DVLA via the KADOE (Keeper at Date of Event) service.

In order to do this they have to be members of either the British Parking Association (BPA) or the International Parking Community (IPC).