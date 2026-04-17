Half of readers consider sustainability when choosing vehicles

This speaks to wider industry concerns that EV adoption is not keeping pace with the production and registration of electric vehicles.

A poll conducted by Business Motoring and Business Vans, and Motor Trade News has revealed that sustainability only impacts vehicle choice for 49% of readers.

The remaining voters (51%) said that sustainability does not impact their choice of vehicle.

This speaks to wider industry concerns that EV adoption is not keeping pace with the production and registration of electric vehicles.

According to Mike Hawes, speaking at SMMT Electrified, the industry is trying to reach ZEV Mandate targets set out by the Government, but there is little more they can do if demand from consumers is not keeping pace with supply.

Head to Business Motoring’s Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn to take part in the next poll, ‘Does your fleet provide ADAS training to drivers?’