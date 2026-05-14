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Hand Picked Hotels partners with Roam for nationwide EV charger rollout

Hand Picked Hotels will introduce 112 EV charge points across 20 sites under a new agreement with Roam Charging covering properties in the UK and Channel Islands.

Ryan Fowler

14 May 2026

Motoring

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Roam Charging

Roam Charging has secured a partnership with Hand Picked Hotels to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the hotel group’s UK and Channel Islands portfolio.

The agreement will see 112 EV charge points installed across 20 Hand Picked Hotels sites, supporting guests travelling by electric vehicle and expanding charging availability across premium hospitality destinations.

The rollout will cover a range of country house hotels and coastal resorts located across the UK and Channel Islands, with many properties situated within rural and countryside locations where destination charging demand continues to increase.

Roam Charging said the partnership reflects growing expectations among hotel guests for accessible EV charging facilities during overnight stays, spa visits and events.

James Randall, chief executive officer at Roam Charging, said: “This partnership with Hand Picked Hotels is a natural fit. Their portfolio of unique, high-quality destinations across the UK and Channel Islands offers exactly the kind of dwell-time environment where EV charging adds real value.

“Together, we’re enabling guests to travel more sustainably without compromising on comfort or experience. As EV adoption accelerates, collaborations like this will be essential in ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with changing customer expectations.”

Roam said it will manage the full installation programme, including design, deployment and ongoing maintenance of the charging infrastructure across the hotel portfolio.

Hand Picked Hotels said the project forms part of its wider sustainability approach, while also supporting changing customer expectations around electric vehicle travel and charging convenience.

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