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Harmony Automotive and Humax offer fleets EV charger financing

Fleets that purchase a BYD EV from Harmony Automotive will have the option of adding an EV charger onto the car’s finance agreement.

Dylan Robertson

8 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Harmony Automotive Humax

Harmony Automotive has partnered with electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer Humax to offer fleet and retail customers chargers bundled into their financing agreements.

Fleets that purchase a BYD EV from Harmony Automotive will have the option of adding an EV charger, with installation, onto the car’s finance agreement.

The scheme is offered on the Humax MX7 EV charger, which costs £999 including installation.

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Jeff Kim, president at Humax, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Harmony Automotive to make the transition to electric driving as effortless as possible for UK consumers and fleets.

“By integrating our reliable charging hardware and professional installation services directly into the vehicle financing process, we are delivering a true ‘one-stop-shop’ experience.

“The customer leaves the showroom knowing their complete home charging needs are met.”

Martyn Webb, chief business controller at Harmony Automotive, said: “Our goal is to provide Harmony customers with an exceptional, stress-free buying experience.

“Partnering with Humax allows us to offer a premium, integrated home charging package that perfectly complements the cutting-edge technology of BYD vehicles.”

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