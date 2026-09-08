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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Harris Group launches dedicated long-term rental business

Models from MAXUS, HIGER, Isuzu and SINOTRUK will be offered through Harris Rentals.

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Harris Group has launched a dedicated long-term commercial vehicle rental business, Harris Rentals, responding to demand for greater flexibility from fleets.

Models from MAXUS, HIGER, Isuzu and SINOTRUK will be offered through Harris Rentals.

Mike Williams (pictured) has been appointed as managing director, leading the division’s launch and future development.

Williams spent 40 years at Dawson Group, during which he helped develop its rental business into a nationwide, diversified operation.

Williams said: “The market is ready for a substantial new entrant that has the OEM-scale backing and support to offer a full range of products.

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“Customers are becoming more demanding than ever; they’re looking for service, reliability and support, rather than simply a competitive price.

“If we can provide modern vehicles, supported properly and backed by outstanding service, there is every expectation that customers will see Harris Rentals as a compelling proposition.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There is a lot to get ready in terms of administration, legal requirements, rental agreements and more besides; all the elements have to be right from the beginning.

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“That’s critical and that’s what I’m here to do.”

The launch of the rental business is part of the group’s wider target to reach €1bn in annual revenue by 2030.

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Brian Patterson, CEO at Harris Group, said: “Harris Rentals represents an important new opportunity for the group and extends our ability to support commercial vehicle customers beyond the traditional sales and aftersales model.

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“We see that as fundamental to our growth plans for 2030 and beyond.

“We see significant potential in the rental market. We have the scale, infrastructure and commercial vehicle expertise to build a strong proposition.

“Mike’s experience especially, will be invaluable as we develop the business over the coming months and years.”

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