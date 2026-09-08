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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/harris-group-launches-dedicated-long-term-rental-business/

Harris Group has launched a dedicated long-term commercial vehicle rental business, Harris Rentals, responding to demand for greater flexibility from fleets.

Models from MAXUS, HIGER, Isuzu and SINOTRUK will be offered through Harris Rentals.

Mike Williams (pictured) has been appointed as managing director, leading the division’s launch and future development.

Williams spent 40 years at Dawson Group, during which he helped develop its rental business into a nationwide, diversified operation.

Williams said: “The market is ready for a substantial new entrant that has the OEM-scale backing and support to offer a full range of products.

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“Customers are becoming more demanding than ever; they’re looking for service, reliability and support, rather than simply a competitive price.

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“If we can provide modern vehicles, supported properly and backed by outstanding service, there is every expectation that customers will see Harris Rentals as a compelling proposition.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There is a lot to get ready in terms of administration, legal requirements, rental agreements and more besides; all the elements have to be right from the beginning.