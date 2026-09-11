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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/harris-maxus-promotes-gary-brown-to-commercial-operations-director/

Harris MAXUS UK has promoted Gary Brown (pictured) to commercial operations director, where he will be responisible for sales, aftersales and related business activities across the brand.

Brown joined Harris MAXUS UK as sales director earlier this year, and his appointment follows the appointment of Bill Laidlaw as chief operating officer.

Brown has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial vehicle sales and senior management, across both retail and fleet operations.

His career includes senior positions with Renault Trucks, Volvo Truck and Bus and Mercedes-Benz, together with extensive experience at dealer level.

Most recently, he spent eight years as general manager of Mercedes commercial operations in Oman, where he oversaw a multi-site operation and delivered significant improvements in sales, service and profitability.

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Now, as commercial operations director, Brown aims to lead the business as it looks to build on its growing market presence, and strengthen its dealer network.

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Brown said: “MAXUS has reached a really important point in its development.

“We have an increasingly compelling product range, a growing dealer network and a manufacturer that is prepared to move quickly to meet the needs of the market.