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Harris MAXUS promotes Gary Brown to commercial operations director

Brown joined Harris MAXUS UK as sales director earlier this year.

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Harris MAXUS UK has promoted Gary Brown (pictured) to commercial operations director, where he will be responisible for sales, aftersales and related business activities across the brand.

Brown joined Harris MAXUS UK as sales director earlier this year, and his appointment follows the appointment of Bill Laidlaw as chief operating officer.

Brown has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial vehicle sales and senior management, across both retail and fleet operations.

His career includes senior positions with Renault Trucks, Volvo Truck and Bus and Mercedes-Benz, together with extensive experience at dealer level.

Most recently, he spent eight years as general manager of Mercedes commercial operations in Oman, where he oversaw a multi-site operation and delivered significant improvements in sales, service and profitability.

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Now, as commercial operations director, Brown aims to lead the business as it looks to build on its growing market presence, and strengthen its dealer network.

Brown said: “MAXUS has reached a really important point in its development.

“We have an increasingly compelling product range, a growing dealer network and a manufacturer that is prepared to move quickly to meet the needs of the market.

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“What makes this opportunity particularly exciting is the combination of those products with the scale, experience and entrepreneurial style of the Harris Group.

“We can make decisions quickly, support our dealers properly and respond to opportunities while others are still working through layers of complexity.”

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The appointment comes as Harris Group continues to pursue its long-term growth strategy, with an objective of reaching €1bn in revenue by 2030.

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Brian Patterson, chief executive officer at Harris Group, said: “Gary has made a substantial impact since joining Harris MAXUS UK, demonstrating a combination of commercial understanding, leadership and energy that we need for the next stage of our development.

“He understands what makes a dealer successful, he understands the demands of fleet customers and, importantly, he understands how to turn opportunity into sustainable and profitable growth.”

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