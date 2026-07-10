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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/harris-maxus-shows-29-4-rise-in-registrations-in-h1/

Harris MAXUS UK figures showed a 29.4% increase in MAXUS registrations during the first half of 2026.

A total of 3,770 MAXUS vans and pick-ups were registered in the first six months of the year, up from 2,914 during the same period in 2025, while the wider market rose slightly to 148,461 registrations amid continuing economic uncertainty and cautious fleet investment.

The result was a net market outperformance of almost 29 percentage points.

MAXUS DELIVER 9 sales in the first six months of 2026 helped boost registrations by almost 30% year-on-year.

MAXUS registered 822 battery electric vehicles, representing year-on-year growth of 61% while the overall UK electric van market rose by 15% over the same period.

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The result saw MAXUS climb to fourth place in the UK EV market, capturing 5.6% market share.

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Overall performance saw MAXUS consolidate 11th place in the LCV market, maintaining a 2.5% share despite increasingly competitive trading conditions.

MAXUS said growth was driven by continued demand across its Euro-6 and electric range, supported by a strengthening nationwide dealer network and increasing customer confidence in the MAXUS total cost of ownership proposition.