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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/harris-maxus-uk-appoints-graham-balsom-as-head-of-fleet/

Harris MAXUS UK has appointed Graham Balsom (pictured) as its head of fleet, as it targets growth in the market and the building of key relationships.

Balsom was previously corporate account manager at Sytner Mercedes-Benz, where he helped the brand grow annual van sales from 200 units to more than 4,500.

He has held a variety of sales roles and has been successful in establishing and growing fleet businesses.

Balsom has more than 35 years of automotive experience and will be key in improving support for fleet customers, leasing partners and dealers.

The appointment comes as Harris MAXUS UK expands its product offering and dealer network, while targeting a bigger presence across key fleet sectors..

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Gary Brown, sales director at Harris MAXUS UK, said: “Graham knows that fleet businesses are built on people and processes.

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“Strong relationships matter, but so do standards, discipline and doing the basics exceptionally well. That’s what Graham will be focused on.

“He will face challenges, but I see a huge opportunity for him to build on the foundations already in place and help establish MAXUS as a brand that fleet customers actively want to work with.”