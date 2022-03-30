Reading Time: 4 minutes

What can you do if you have been a victim of medical negligence?

Thinking that something has gone wrong with the medical treatment, or if someone loved was wrongly treated by a healthcare specialist, can leave people vulnerable and in need of answers. Therefore, the first step is to speak to a medical clinician about your concerns and contact a lawyer specialising in medical negligence cases. All healthcare professionals should be open and honest with their actions towards patients. If something goes wrong, they have the duty of care to explain and apologise for their mistakes.

However, sometimes, apologising isn’t enough; thus, it may be necessary to make a complaint of medical negligence. If you’ve already spoken with the medical staff, but no one admits responsibility for neglecting your needs as a patient, or worse, do you worse, it can be 100% helpful to make a complaint.

Hiring a Medical Negligence Lawyer

Hiring a medical negligence lawyer from Medical Negligence Law to investigate your complaint about the treatment received by your GP or a private healthcare practitioner, it’s perhaps the best solution in such a case. Make the complaint as soon as possible, as depending on the situation; some complaints must be done within 12 months of the treatment. A patient may be too ill to handle the claim process, so, as mentioned above, it is very important to hire a medical negligence lawyer who can deal with your case seriously. To help with the investigation of your case, try and implement the following in your email:

Where and when the events took place.

Details of the medical treatment which caused you concern.

What do you want to pursue from the complaint? You might need a second medical opinion.

Precise questions regarding your issues.

Once you send the email to your lawyer, they should be able to answer all your questions while investigating how long it will take the trial process. It can vary significantly, depending on how complicated the case is and how many people need to prove effort in the investigation. There aren’t strict limits regarding how long the analysis must take, but your doctor must keep you updated with whatever happens during the study.

Seeking the help of a solicitor is very helpful, especially if you believe that the treatment you’ve received is negligent. A medical negligence solicitor will discuss your concerns in detail. No matter how difficult it may seem to you, you want to make sure that you’re dealing with the right person. A dedicated solicitor will give you honest, clear, and concise advice. You’re free to choose whoever you want; just make sure you consider the following:

Ensure that you hire a specialist solicitor in medical negligence, as they have the proper knowledge and experience to investigate and solve your case. Check the feedback on the law firm’s website and other people’s reviews to see how they found the experience.

Funding is always a problem for most people, especially those who have experienced medical negligence cases. But there are many No Win No Fee agreements; you don’t have to pay for anything if you don’t win the case.

Most law firms specialising in medical negligence cases will provide a complimentary meeting to discuss your subsequent claim. Don’t be afraid to ask as many questions as possible. It’s your right to know all about the case procedures before signing any agreements.

How to tell you’re a victim of negligence?

Medical malpractice is one of the most complex battles a person can deal with. Although it’s normal to want to receive proper medical care when you most need it, sadly, it’s not always the case. Sometimes, a mistake comes from a medical professional’s fault and can lead to severe illnesses, injuries, or even death. This gives you the right to have a medical malpractice lawsuit on your hands.

There are many factors when it comes to medical malpractice cases, and you should ensure that your lawyer has the right experience to deal with this type of case. Some common elements can help determine whether you are or aren’t a victim of medical negligence. You need proof in order to win a medical negligence case.

Elements of medical negligence

To prove you have been a victim of medical negligence, read the following:

You were friends with the doctor who caused you harm.

That doctor or the hospital had the duty of care towards you, and the doctor breached their duty of care.

That breach directly caused your injury.

The medical duty of care depends on a specific situation, and it can differ since there isn’t a definition that can apply to all cases.

What does medical malpractice mean?

A lack of standard tests (EKGs, X-Rays, Ultrasounds).

A medical professional failing to follow up.

Understaffed medical facility leads to medical negligence.

You are not receiving additional tests to ensure that you’ve been diagnosed accordingly.

The condition worsens or remains the same.

Getting more opinions from different doctors can result in medical misdiagnosis.

Not considering the patient opinion.

Getting a delayed diagnosis.

If you’ve ever had a negative experience at a hospital, you must look after yourself. There are times when medical professionals do more harm than good. So, if you feel you’ve been medically neglected, you might be eligible to make a claim and get compensation. If you’re satisfied with the advice above, you might consider making a claim right now. A medical negligence claim can be brought against a doctor, dentist, pharmacist, surgeon, radiologist, hospital, medical institution, and so on. If the claim is successful, then the medical negligence compensation received will vary depending on your case. It will be calculated based on the pain, suffering, or loss you’ve experienced.

For more information regarding malpractice lawyers and how to make a medical negligence claim, please contact a medical negligence lawyer today.