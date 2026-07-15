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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/heatwaves-can-place-strain-on-tyres-protyre-warns/

Protyre Autocare warned that heatwaves can place additional strain on tyres, increasing the risk of tyre failure.

It warned that a 10 degree rise in temperature can increase tyre pressures by one or two PSI, making tyres that were already worn or overinflated vulnerable.

Protyre recommended that drivers check tyre pressures before setting off, especially if the vehicle is heavily loaded.

The company also recommended checking tyres for damage, verifying tread depth and ensuring no cracks are present.

It said that drivers should take their vehicle for an inspection by a qualified technician if they are unsure.

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Neal Rhodes, head of retail training at Protyre Autocare, said: “When people think about tyre safety, they tend to think about icy roads, heavy rain and winter driving conditions.

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“What many don’t realise is that summer can be just as demanding on tyres, particularly when vehicles are carrying extra passengers, luggage, bikes or camping equipment for holiday trips.

“A tyre that has coped perfectly well with the school run or daily commute can be exposed to very different stresses when it’s travelling hundreds of miles on a hot motorway with a fully loaded vehicle.