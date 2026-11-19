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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/heavy-haul-rail-switches-salary-sacrifice-scheme-to-sogo-one/

Rail freight operator Heavy Haul Rail has switched salary sacrifice scheme provider, onboarding SOGO One to provide its employees with access to electric vehicles (EVs).

SOGO One was selected due to its speed and flexibility, which allowed the scheme to be implemented within weeks of initial discussions.

The switch also required minimal changes to systems and documentation.

Around 1,000 of Heavy Haul Rail’s employees can access the scheme.

SOGO Mobility provides a fully managed salary sacrifice scheme to businesses through SOGO One.

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Grazyna Sosin, senior procurement manager at Heavy Haul Rail, said: “We have been impressed by how quickly SOGO were able to launch including the speed of response and how straightforward the team is to work with.

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“The scheme was launched within weeks and the process required very little change from our side.

“Our employees also have access to a competitive range of vehicles, and the early response has been encouraging. Having a team that can respond quickly when we need support has made a real difference.”