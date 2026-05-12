Heva Energy launches salary sacrifice for EV charge points

The scheme allows employees to fund clean energy systems through pre-tax salary reductions, removing the upfront cost barrier.

Heva Energy, a technology platform founded by Ian Napier and Thomas Newby, is launching a salary sacrifice scheme for residential solar, battery storage and EV charge points.

The scheme allows employees to fund clean energy systems through pre-tax salary reductions, removing the upfront cost barrier that 80% of households cite as the biggest obstacle to going solar, according to Heva Energy.

The scheme uses Tesla Powerwall and EcoFlow hardware, selected for longevity and manufacturer warranty coverage.

All installers are vetted by Heva, and a 21-day repair or replace SLA is included as standard.

Napier said: “Energy price disruption is not short-term. It is a structural shift, and most households have no mechanism to protect themselves from it.

“Consumer finance for solar locks you into credit checks and 12% interest rates, while salary sacrifice removes both barriers and offers the deepest savings for those who need them most.

“This is about transforming energy independence from a luxury to a workplace benefit accessible to every taxpayer.

“We have seen demand triple in a month. People are looking at their bills and deciding they want a way out.”

Heva Energy said that consumer finance for solar and battery systems typically carries 12% APR interest rates, requires a credit check and locks households into long repayment terms.

For the 66% of UK households now considering solar but deterred by upfront cost, those barriers have proved decisive, according to research from Heva Energy.

Payments pause automatically if an employee goes on parental leave or changes employer, early termination protection is built into the lease, and at the end of the term, employees can purchase the system at fair market value or continue on a nominal monthly fee.

Darren Riley, MD of D-Hive Ltd, a WOS of Derby and Burton NHS FT, said: “Healthcare workers were hit as hard as anyone by the last energy crisis, and many see buying solar outright as simply not an option.

“What attracted us to Heva was the seamless and uncomplicated proposition capable of delivering meaningful savings for large proportions of the staff base and not just those on the highest salaries.”

Zobair Mehmood, procurement and commercial specialist at The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’ve seen energy prices rise 79% since 2019, and our employees are dealing with the same volatility at home.

“We already use salary sacrifice for electric vehicles; extending that mechanism to solar and batteries was the most direct way to protect our people from rising bills while making real progress on our net zero commitments.

“The fact that there’s a battery-only option for employees who can’t participate in salary sacrifice matters to us because we really wanted a benefit our whole workforce could use.”