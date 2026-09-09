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Cost Efficiency

High wholesale prices driving fuel price hikes, finds RAC

As of today, petrol prices average 167.17p per litre, up by 5p from a week ago.

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The price of a barrel of oil has averaged $96 for the past week, resulting in continued increases in forecourt prices of fuel, according to the RAC.

As of today, petrol prices average 167.17p per litre, up by 5p from a week ago.

Diesel prices have increased by the same amount, now averaging 188.63p per litre, the highest figure seen since 28th April 2026.

Petrol prices have reached a four-year high.

The lowest prices for petrol and diesel since the start of the Iran war were 150.59p per litre and 164.52p per litre respectively, in early July.

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Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, said: “Drivers are having to dig ever deeper into their pockets every time they fill up, and there’s no sign of any relief yet.

“With the cost of a barrel of oil having averaged $96 for the last week, wholesale prices are surging and that’s already feeding through to prices at the forecourt.

“The average price of unleaded has increased by 5p a litre in just the last week to reach 167.17p, while diesel has gone up by the same amount to 188.63p.

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“This means the cost of filling a family-sized car has increased by £2.75 over this short period.

“The latest price rises throw into sharp focus just how exposed UK drivers can be to events thousands of miles away, and will likely increase calls for the Chancellor to demonstrate support for households already struggling with the rising cost of living.

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“As things stand, fuel duty – which, together with tax, accounts for half of the cost of every litre of petrol we buy – is set to start rising from January but we believe there is a very strong case for leaving it at its current level, at least until the end of the Parliament.

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“With no end to the US/Iran conflict in sight, there’s little drivers can do to protect themselves from rising prices, apart from driving as efficiently as possible – our website carries a detailed guide – and using free apps such as myRAC to find the cheapest forecourts wherever they are in the country.”

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