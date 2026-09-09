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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/high-wholesale-prices-driving-fuel-price-hikes-finds-rac/

The price of a barrel of oil has averaged $96 for the past week, resulting in continued increases in forecourt prices of fuel, according to the RAC.

As of today, petrol prices average 167.17p per litre, up by 5p from a week ago.

Diesel prices have increased by the same amount, now averaging 188.63p per litre, the highest figure seen since 28th April 2026.

Petrol prices have reached a four-year high.

The lowest prices for petrol and diesel since the start of the Iran war were 150.59p per litre and 164.52p per litre respectively, in early July.

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Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, said: “Drivers are having to dig ever deeper into their pockets every time they fill up, and there’s no sign of any relief yet.

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“With the cost of a barrel of oil having averaged $96 for the last week, wholesale prices are surging and that’s already feeding through to prices at the forecourt.

“The average price of unleaded has increased by 5p a litre in just the last week to reach 167.17p, while diesel has gone up by the same amount to 188.63p.