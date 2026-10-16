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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/highways-financing-bill-reconsidered-in-parliament/

The Highways Financing Bill returned to Parliament on 15th October for its second reading, aiming to make journeys quicker with less time in traffic, under plans to unlock private investment for major road projects.

Intending to take pressure off taxpayers, the bill looks to create a funding model to help get projects like the Lower Thames Crossing built by bringing in private investment and will mean the general public aren’t footing the bill.

The second reading comes as construction works have started North and South of the river Thames for the Lower Thames Crossing.

The largest tunnelling machine in Europe has been ordered to help deliver this phase of the project, according to the Government.

It added that the Lower Thames Crossing will improve journey times, reduce congestion, improve connectivity for cars and freight and drive economic growth.

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The Crossing aims to ease pressure off the Dartford Crossing and will connect Kent and Essex with twin tunnels beneath the River Thames.

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The Government said that this will not lead to unregulated tolls.

It added that due to the bill, the ORR will determine balanced and transparent caps for tolls.