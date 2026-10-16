Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/highways-financing-bill-reconsidered-in-parliament/
The Highways Financing Bill returned to Parliament on 15th October for its second reading, aiming to make journeys quicker with less time in traffic, under plans to unlock private investment for major road projects.
Intending to take pressure off taxpayers, the bill looks to create a funding model to help get projects like the Lower Thames Crossing built by bringing in private investment and will mean the general public aren’t footing the bill.
The second reading comes as construction works have started North and South of the river Thames for the Lower Thames Crossing.
The largest tunnelling machine in Europe has been ordered to help deliver this phase of the project, according to the Government.
It added that the Lower Thames Crossing will improve journey times, reduce congestion, improve connectivity for cars and freight and drive economic growth.
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The Crossing aims to ease pressure off the Dartford Crossing and will connect Kent and Essex with twin tunnels beneath the River Thames.
The Government said that this will not lead to unregulated tolls.
It added that due to the bill, the ORR will determine balanced and transparent caps for tolls.
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LTC is currently the only confirmed project expected to use the new financing model.
Roads Minister Justin Madders said: “For too long, drivers have been stuck in traffic while vital road upgrades have been delayed.
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“By bringing in private investment, hardworking taxpayers won’t be left footing the bill through higher taxes, while major schemes like the Lower Thames Crossing can finally move forward.
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“That means less congestion, quicker journeys and a boost for jobs and growth across the country.”
Matt Palmer, CEO at Lower Thames Crossing, said: “With construction underway and Europe’s largest tunnelling machine on order, we’re making real progress in building the Lower Thames Crossing.
“The Bill reaching its Second Reading is another welcome sign of momentum on this is vital project that will unlock economic growth and make everyday journeys easier for millions of people by tackling the chronic congestion at Dartford.”
Declan Pang, director of policy and public affairs RHA, added: “We are pleased to see the Government taking action to deliver the Lower Thames Crossing.
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“Reliable and resilient road infrastructure is essential for the road haulage and coach industry, supporting the efficient movement of goods and passengers across the country.
“We will be interested in how the proposals develop and how the new framework operates in practice.
“Any new approach to financing major road projects must carefully consider the implications for freight operators, alongside the benefits of improved capacity and reduced congestion.”