Reading Time: 3 minutes

IN THE UK, more companies have been leaning towards upgrading their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) to drive their businesses forward (literally and figuratively).

This is in line with the UK’s transition from fossil fuels to EVs, as noted in The Guardian’s report on EVs: the state plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. This means the change from a petrol car to an electric car will not only save money on travel costs, but also act as a good investment for future policies. With these changes, drivers who are able to operate electric vehicles are higher in demand.

Having the proper staff is particularly important for businesses that run small to medium fleet enterprise businesses (SMEs). As shared in our post on SMEs, even with limited resources, as many as 41% of fleets purchase their vehicles outright, which in turn creates some risk regarding profitability. Without good drivers, businesses can’t optimise output and make up for the costs of acquiring these vehicles. If you’re looking to hire the best possible drivers for your EV fleet, here are some tips to consider:

Offer better employee benefits

With a limited pool of applicants, there are many opportunities for them to choose another company over yours. Businesses can make the role more appealing by setting better work conditions and providing good benefits or bonuses. Aside from recruitment campaigns, it’s also necessary to retain current employees. To incentivise them you can offer referral programmes where current drivers can invite other drivers through word-of-mouth, and to increase their bonuses depending on how long they’ve worked for the business.

Expand to hire different types of people

With the onset of changes in the industry and the recent Great Resignation, it has become more difficult to find people interested in driving. LHH’s article on diverse and inclusive recruitment reveals that the secret to innovation, creativity, and profitability in every organisation is to draw on people from different backgrounds, skill sets, and experiences. While getting a diverse set of people is beneficial to your business, you still need to make sure the application requirements and job description are clear so that you get the best drivers for the job. Considering how they have to work with relatively new technology, it’s essential for fleets to have training processes for their staff, so they can stay updated with any rules and guidelines related to EVs.

Use technology for hiring processes

Technology has become an integral part of life due to how it increases efficiency and effectiveness. In recent years, many companies have used computer software to improve the hiring process. As explained by researchers from the University of Munich, companies are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to streamline recruitment and selection, whether by writing job ads, screening applicant resumes, and analysing video interviews.

The introduction of AI like chatbots also allows applicants to easily schedule interviews and get answers to frequently asked questions. Several recruitment platforms are likewise capable of tracking a candidate’s progress through their application, making it easier for fleet managers to focus on the actual interview and provide a more personalised experience. Additionally, tech has given rise to social networking, letting employers to do a more comprehensive background check on applicants and gauge their experience. By improving the application process, both the employer and applicants can have a stress-free experience, which is important for finding the best candidates among aspiring EV drivers.

One of the key groups of people involved in EV fleets are its drivers. By exploring options to improve the hiring process, better employee benefits, and considering people of different backgrounds, companies will be able to find the best candidates to drive their EVs.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE