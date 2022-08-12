IN THE UK, more companies have been leaning towards upgrading their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) to drive their businesses forward (literally and figuratively).
This is in line with the UK’s transition from fossil fuels to EVs, as noted in The Guardian’s report on EVs: the state plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. This means the change from a petrol car to an electric car will not only save money on travel costs, but also act as a good investment for future policies. With these changes, drivers who are able to operate electric vehicles are higher in demand.
Having the proper staff is particularly important for businesses that run small to medium fleet enterprise businesses (SMEs). As shared in our post on SMEs, even with limited resources, as many as 41% of fleets purchase their vehicles outright, which in turn creates some risk regarding profitability. Without good drivers, businesses can’t optimise output and make up for the costs of acquiring these vehicles. If you’re looking to hire the best possible drivers for your EV fleet, here are some tips to consider:
Offer better employee benefits
With a limited pool of applicants, there are many opportunities for them to choose another company over yours. Businesses can make the role more appealing by setting better work conditions and providing good benefits or bonuses. Aside from recruitment campaigns, it’s also necessary to retain current employees. To incentivise them you can offer referral programmes where current drivers can invite other drivers through word-of-mouth, and to increase their bonuses depending on how long they’ve worked for the business.
Expand to hire different types of people
With the onset of changes in the industry and the recent Great Resignation, it has become more difficult to find people interested in driving. LHH’s article on diverse and inclusive recruitment reveals that the secret to innovation, creativity, and profitability in every organisation is to draw on people from different backgrounds, skill sets, and experiences. While getting a diverse set of people is beneficial to your business, you still need to make sure the application requirements and job description are clear so that you get the best drivers for the job. Considering how they have to work with relatively new technology, it’s essential for fleets to have training processes for their staff, so they can stay updated with any rules and guidelines related to EVs.
Use technology for hiring processes
Technology has become an integral part of life due to how it increases efficiency and effectiveness. In recent years, many companies have used computer software to improve the hiring process. As explained by researchers from the University of Munich, companies are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to streamline recruitment and selection, whether by writing job ads, screening applicant resumes, and analysing video interviews.
The introduction of AI like chatbots also allows applicants to easily schedule interviews and get answers to frequently asked questions. Several recruitment platforms are likewise capable of tracking a candidate’s progress through their application, making it easier for fleet managers to focus on the actual interview and provide a more personalised experience. Additionally, tech has given rise to social networking, letting employers to do a more comprehensive background check on applicants and gauge their experience. By improving the application process, both the employer and applicants can have a stress-free experience, which is important for finding the best candidates among aspiring EV drivers.
One of the key groups of people involved in EV fleets are its drivers. By exploring options to improve the hiring process, better employee benefits, and considering people of different backgrounds, companies will be able to find the best candidates to drive their EVs.
